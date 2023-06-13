Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I read a recent letter about medical alert systems not showing who the call was from. I was on a transplant list for three years. We were told to answer any call that came in because “the call “might not come from the hospital. It might be from the resident on call, and who knows what area code is on their phone.

So, if you, or a loved one, are waiting for an organ transplant, that would be something to consider. Thanks.

