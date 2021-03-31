Dear Heloise: Did you know that bread heels make great hamburger buns? I save them in a plastic bag in my freezer, then quickly thaw them out when I want to use them. I brown the cut side under a broiler for a toasty flavor. They don’t leak or get soggy.
— Annie W.,
Macon, Georgia
Vinegar
Dear Readers: The humble “vinegar” can be traced back to about 5000 B.C., where Babylonian scrolls record vinegar use in cooking and in medicine. Researchers have discovered Ancient Egyptian urns that once held vinegar, dating from around 3000 B.C.
The many uses of vinegar make it one of the handiest items in your home. My pamphlet “Heloise’s Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More.” outlines many uses and recipes for you to try as a cleaning/cooking agent.
It’s cheap, safe and has so many uses in the home. To get a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com or send $5, along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
You’ll love all the handy hints inside.
