This is the 31st year that I’ve done an annual year-end wrap-up column. I could have skipped it this year, owing to my mother’s (and probably your mother’s) admonition about what to do when you can’t think of anything nice to say about someone.
Despite the disappointment that 2021 is ending as it began — with people still getting sick and dying from Coronavirus — there were positives this year.
A look at 2020 here in our fair valley:
The virus
This annus horribilis (Latin for horrible year) began with hopes of an annus mirabilis (wonderful year).
Despite high rates of COVID-19, the vaccine was coming out — a remarkable achievement by the Trump administration and the private sector — and expectations that case numbers and deaths would plummet.
And they did. Until they went back up again. We had a few blessed weeks of a maskless society.
Most of our schools began the year on remote learning — a nearly unmitigated disaster — and gradually opened up as teachers and staff got vaccinated.
The Delta surge threw cold water on the hopes for educational recovery, and now the omicron is upon us.
I wrote on Thanksgiving weekend that Omicron was mild, according to South African experts, and that it might help us achieve herd immunity.
Now, after weeks of panicky press pronouncements, we are seeing stories that Omicron is mild and might help us achieve herd immunity.
Mayor R. Rex Parris of Lancaster remains the calm, commonsense go-to local person on the virus. He publishes statistics from Antelope Valley Hospital that consistently show the unvaccinated are vastly more likely to fill hospital beds and the ICU.
Let us hope by the time 2022 winds down, we’re talking about the virus being endemic, like seasonal flu.
Politickin’
The year started with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and AV Congressman Kevin McCarthy rightly blaming President Donald Trump — only to back down and go back to being Trump’s lapdog.
He wants to become speaker and will not risk alienating supporters of the former president.
A recall was mounted against Gov. Gavin Newsom for his bumbling of COVID relief and just about everything else. It failed, which prompted the media to say Newsom is now presidential material.
Those of us who think logically point out that if he were presidential material, he never would have faced a recall.
Another recall, against Los Angeles County District Attorney George “Train Wreck” Gascón, unfortunately failed. Gascón never met a criminal he didn’t like.
Recall supporters are trying again.
Here and there
On a personal level, I lost two of my longtime best friends in 2021. My college roommate Jon Fulbright died on May 11, and Valley Press Managing Editor Emeritus Vern Lawson died on Oct. 19. Neither died of COVID. I miss them more than I can say.
It was a similarly sad year for AV College football. Two state Hall of Fame coaches, Brent Carder and Frank Blua, died in 2021. Both were great teachers and great guys.
Crime was a local issue in 2021 as it was around the nation. The AV Scanner Community on Facebook provides a daily litany of pursuits, shootings, stabbings, assaults, overdoses, burglaries, home invasions and more.
Good news? Yes, we had good news in local sports. The Antelope Valley College golf team won the state championship, and Quartz Hill High’s football team made it all the way to the state finals.
More good news: The year ends with plenty of rain in the southern part of the state and record snowfall in the north, essentially ending the drought some feared would last several more years.
Turn, turn, turn
In addition to those mentioned above, 2021 was the last year on Earth for Justin Lane, Pat Faux, Joyce Willey, Bill Fellers, Marion “Mimi” Smith, Shirley Pursley, Dixie Eliopulos, Tomas White, Rex Furman, Wendy Stigge, Carroll Corbett, Jay Lewis, Louis Arnold, Antonio Soza, Cheryl Pulos and Jeanne Powers. They brought great joy to those whose lives they touched.
And 2021 was the first year on Earth for Natalia Becerra, Gabriel Salvatore Bufalino, Elijah Blaylock Sanchez, Bethany Gaspar Dunbar, Colton Wesley Thomas, Theodore James Kredo and James Martin Bennewitz. They, too, brought much joy to this otherwise “annus horribilis” known as 2021.
William P. Warford's column appears every Friday and Sunday.
