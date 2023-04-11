Spring has sprung! The poppies are out and the trees are waking up. After you dust the cobwebs and change your curtains to welcome the freshness of spring, take time to meditate on thoughts, things, people and situations that no longer serve you.
Do the most important refreshing and cleaning from the inside out. As you take note of the best times and the not so good times, with plenty of lessons learned, ask yourself some of these questions:
• What ways did you push yourself outside of your comfort zone?
• What ways did life push you outside of your comfort zone?
• What experiences did you have that helped you become a better person?
• What books did you read that helped you become a better person?
• What meaningful ways did you contribute to others?
• What people did you meet or deepened your relationship with that are significantly meaningful?
• In what ways were you supported by others?
• In what ways were you blessed?
• What are some of the important lessons were learned or relearned?
• What emotional baggage weighs you down?
• What are you thankful for?
You may come up with other questions you want to ask yourself. Write down your candid answers without thinking too much. The exercise can be enlightening and uncomfortable but definitely purifying.
Work on letting go of thoughts, situations, people and things that no longer support you. Let go of grievances that weigh you down. You can tackle a journey of any sort if you travel lighter.
Learn to forgive and let go of any bitterness or grudges and move forward, leaving behind the hurt and anger that you have been traveling with in the past years. They may not completely go away, but forgiveness will lessen its grip on you and free you to focus more on what is good in your life.
Letting go of the bitterness, hurt and anger will make room in your heart for nurturing feelings of love and compassion. Travel lighter and with the least resistance.
The experts suggest that forgiveness can lead to:
• Lesser anxiety and stress
• Greater physical, emotional and spiritual well-being
• Fewer symptoms of depression
• Lower risk of alcohol and other substance abuse
• Healthier and supportive relationships
Forgiveness is more for you than the one who offended you. It does not mean ignoring your true feelings and pretending to be all good when you are not. It’s about acknowledging your feelings and letting go instead of internalizing thoughts of revenge and reliving the hurt and the anger repeatedly.
If you allow your mind to be crowded with all the ill feelings, vengeance and hostility, there will be no room for all the good that comes your way. You may not even recognize the good and may lose valuable enriching connections with others. You may find yourself swallowed in nothingness by your own bitterness or sense of injustice.
Forgiveness can be challenging when you see no remorse from the person who may have hurt you. Realize that you cannot make the other person say or do things he or she may not be ready to. You can change only the way you respond to what one says or does.
Forgiveness may not guarantee reconciliation, but if you value the relationship, you at least leave the door open for the possibility. At times, you may realize that you, too, contributed to the unpleasant situation.
Looking at the situation with a more forgiving lens may give you a different interpretation. We have trillions of cells in our body that are constantly eavesdropping on our thoughts; send them messages that heal.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
