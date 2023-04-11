Elvie Anchetta

Spring has sprung! The poppies are out and the trees are waking up. After you dust the cobwebs and change your curtains to welcome the freshness of spring, take time to meditate on thoughts, things, people and situations that no longer serve you.

Do the most important refreshing and cleaning from the inside out. As you take note of the best times and the not so good times, with plenty of lessons learned, ask yourself some of these questions:

