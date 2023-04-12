About this time next week, a longtime family friend and vet buddy will be flying with me to Washington, DC, seated among 100 or so veterans as part of the “Honor Flight Program.”
Honor Flights is a national nonprofit, with lots of individually operated chapters staffed with volunteers who are dedicated to their own particular labor of love.
The mission of the Honor Flights movement is to escort military veterans on a two-day whirlwind tour of the nation’s military memorials and also a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, to view the changing of the “Old Guard” at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
“It’s a two-day, all expenses paid free vacation,” Fred Barthe said.
A Korean War veteran, he exemplifies the spirit of the “Honor Flight” volunteers. A retired Navy veteran who finished his military career as a lieutenant commander in the US Coast Guard, Barthe was combat air crew on a piston engine plane off a carrier deck during the Korean War.
Even younger Korean War veterans are approaching the “nine-oh” age marker now. It can be hard to grasp that the Korean War broke out a short five years after the end of World War II. Both wars even had the same iconic history maker, love him or loathe him, Gen. Douglas MacArthur.
Barthe, like most veterans, entered service right out of high school. Now, he is an elder statesman for veterans and one of his passions is the Honor Flight program, formed more than 20 years ago to send World War II veterans, but now Korean and Vietnam War era veterans, to Washington.
At our weekly coffee get-together, James Lynch, a Vietnam War Navy veteran, and Jerry Vega, Vietnam draftee of Army service, described what happens on the Honor Flight of Kern County, which departs from Bakersfield.
“You will not believe how inspiring it is,” he said
He did two tours aboard an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea, what they called “Yankee Station” during the Vietnam War.
Vega said you cannot believe how much there is to see and take in.”
The Vietnam Memorial is the most visited on the Washington Mall, a short walk from the Lincoln Memorial. There is the Korean War Memorial, the Marine Corps Memorial that depicts the Marines raising Old Glory on Iwo Jima, and the soaring Air Force memorial.
The ultimate Army tribute is “The Old Guard,” silent soldiers guarding the Tomb of the Unknowns.
My friend, after more than 30 years of service with the Army and Department of Defense, went on to train thousands of youth martial artists in the Young Champions program for the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.
Known as “Sensei Tony,” Anthony Kitson began his Army service during the Korean War. He arrived in Asia too late to fight on the Korean Peninsula, but he spent more than 20 years in Asia, working for the Army in Thailand, Vietnam and Laos. He had frequent flier miles on Air America.
Born in England, his first encounter with the military was when the Royal Air Force scrambled Spitfires to battle the Nazi air force dropping bombs on his childhood home of London.
Just a wee lad at the time, he learned about “Mr. Hitler” in a slit trench with a corrugated steel roof, the most primitive of bomb shelters.
So, it’s an honor to join Tony on an Honor Flight, and an honor to hear about it from brothers James and Jerry.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran who was a paratrooper during the Cold War, he serves as Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
