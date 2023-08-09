Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: I like to buy cookie dough in a frozen round roll and just cut off the number of cookies I want, along with how thick I’d like them to be. But I also do other things for my cookies that I’d like to share. Before I pop them into the oven, I sometimes add butterscotch chips, pecans or a drop of orange oil to the top of the cookie. My grandson loves a marshmallow or some sprinkles on top. It just helps to jazz up a regular chocolate chip cookie.

 — Kelly H.

