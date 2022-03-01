Dear Annie: I am a middle-aged widow. A few years ago, I reconnected with a longtime family friend. I was cautious because he has been divorced several times.
Years ago, we double dated as couples, and he was a great friend to my spouse. His wife admitted to me that she had an affair. I felt bad for him. They divorced.
Several months passed, and then he contacted me. He said he had vacation time to use and would like to come see me. We arranged a time to meet, and he drove 275 miles.
Over the next month, he called me daily. He said he wanted to date me. I was falling for him, and it was nice to have someone who seemed to care about me.
We dated for over a year and talked about marriage, and he wanted to move into my home to be with me. Right before Christmas, we attended his company Christmas party. One of his co-workers smiled at me and said that I was a different lady than he brought last year.
He said they were only friends, although he had continued to text her, follow her on social media and put hearts on her pictures. He apologized and said he was sorry. I gave him another chance. Then the pandemic happened. We talked, and I shared my feelings. I said that he needed to stop contact with her or end our relationship, as I felt deeply hurt. We went to counseling. I felt I could forgive him, but he kept lying.
— Untrusting Widow
Dear Untrusting Widow: I am very sorry for your loss. It does sound like you did have a really nice connection with this man, but as the Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” says: “Players only love you when they’re playing.”
He might be a player, but that doesn’t mean that he’s not in love with you; it just means that he knows who he is. If this woman is truly just a friend, you are forcing him to choose. I ask you why he is not allowed to have female friends. But if you know in your heart that there is more to this and he is unfaithful to you, then the best way to end this relationship is to say so as clearly and directly as possible. If you have already made up your mind, then tell him in no uncertain terms.
