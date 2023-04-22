Dear Heloise: We just had a sink disposal and faucet replaced. We bought them before a plumber installed them. The bill for this was $1,500. It took less than half an hour to do it.
Be sure to get an estimate before you get ripped off like this.
— John
Vancouver, Wash.
Cheese storage
Dear Heloise: One sure way to make cheese last longer after opening the original package is to store it in wax paper. Wrap it in wax paper and, if you want, put a rubber band on it to hold it closed. Then, put it in the fridge at that point.
I also place it in a zip-close bag, and the only time I have cheese go bad is if it went way past the expiration date (and would have gone bad anyway).
A nurse once told me how she could not get her cheese to last, so I gave her this hint. She told me that after she started using the wax paper, she never had cheese go bad again.
Thank you for all your wonderful hints and advice. I love your column just as I did your mother’s.
— Shirley Blanchard
California
Microwave cleaner
Dear Readers: To clean your microwave, use a 4-cup, microwave-safe bowl and mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda in 1 cup of water Bring to a boil in the microwave, and then turn the microwave off. Do not open the door for 15 minutes because the water will be super heated and could splash or scald you. After 15 minutes, when it’s cool, remove and then wipe the grime from the walls, seals and inside door.
Baking soda is simple and easy to use for cleaning and deodorizing. My pamphlet “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes” has more on how to use baking soda at home to your advantage. Order yourself a pamphlet by going to www.Heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
— Heloise
Kneading bread
Dear Heloise: To knead bread, just wet your hands a little to keep the dough from sticking to your hands.
— Jean Hosier
via email
Pet pal
Dear Heloise: Every day at 1:30 p.m., my cat finds a comfortable place to take a nice, long nap.
— Sarah
via email
Readers, to see Sarah’s cat and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com
— Heloise
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
