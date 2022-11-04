Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: With respect to your advice to “Loner in the South,” who was concerned about whether to attend his elderly mother’s funeral after family members have been giving him the cold shoulder for many years, please reconsider the suggestion that he “might regret his decision” by not attending. Honestly, he sounds like a very sensitive person who should find other people who will appreciate his cards, phone calls and remembrances. Use that time and money to take a nice trip to a place on his own bucket list instead.

If his family members don’t want him in their lives, please encourage him to turn his attention closer to home and share his affection with people in his neighborhood, local organizations, church, etc., who would be very pleased to have this kind of attention in their lives.

