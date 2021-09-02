Allanna Behning, 11, the daughter of Erin and Curtis Behning of Antelope Acres, was crowned Young Miss Antelope Acres, on Sept. 19, at the Antelope Acres Community Center.
She is a sixth-grader at Del Sur Elementary.
Behning’s hobbies include 4H, taking care of her animals and ballet.
Her future plans include becoming a veterinarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.