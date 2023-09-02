Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: As an avid reader, your recent column featured a letter on “help wanted” ads going unanswered, and it resonated with me. As a woman who has reached 86 years of age, I have found age discrimination to be rampant. Even with my years of experience as a cashier, I am unable to find a company that will hire me, and I have a 62-year-old friend who is encountering the same experience.

The managers with whom I have interviewed all seem to be in their 30s or 40s, sometimes younger, and they want to hire those within their own age range. I’ve come to understand that this is because no one wants to give direction to their grandparents, and most people are only comfortable with their contemporaries.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.