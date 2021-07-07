Watching our Independence Day celebration from a rooftop aerie in Lancaster was something like watching the Baghdad “shock and awe” campaign in 2003, except “Shock and Awe” was kinder and quieter. I am only kidding — a little bit.
There is a paradox in this. Our nation was born in fire, flame and musket smoke. Our “National Anthem” commemorates the rockets’ red glare and the bombs bursting in air.
I know that there was jubilation at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds that Lancaster and Palmdale were able to join forces and resources to put on a proper show after nearly 18 months of extended misery.
If anyone loves the Fourth of July celebrations and cookouts, it ranks very high with veterans who served in wars hot and cold. But even among them, there are limits.
The bootleg fireworks that detonated back and forth, East side, West side, Lancaster and Palmdale, and the screech of sirens racing from call to call, calls forth a different kind of question.
We looked over the rooftops and saw the rockets’ red glare and the bombs bursting in air and a few veterans had to ask, “Do we really want to pay smugglers from China and Mexico for the importation of such an amount of pyromaniacal trauma that terrorizes so many pets?”
The bootleg fireworks detonations also disturbs the mental and emotional peace of more than a few traumatized veterans of our armed forces who have already had to dodge bombs and bullets in service of our nation.
To some things in this country, there is no answer, but it is a shame that we have a malignant minority who are so selfish and act in reckless disregard of law and civil peace.
On to more cheerful, but wistfully happy and sad events. Soon to leave our Antelope Valley after 40-plus years of good citizenship here is the honorable Larry Pratt, who has been chaplain and a pastor to many familiar with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000.
As a soldier in the Vietnam War, he served with the storied 101st Airborne Division. He has probably been giving aid and comfort to the many since before he was the last one to say goodbye to a combat medic who died in his arms during a lethal ambush.
One of Pratt’s keystone contributions to civic life of the Antelope Valley was to form a uniformed honor guard with rifle team for providing service at veterans’ funerals.
He recalled that he had many times answered a call to present a flag at a local veteran’s funeral, but that over time, it occurred to him that more was necessary. So many veterans pass — with the passing of the World War II “Greatest Generation” and Korean and Vietnam War generations, then all the veterans of more recent wars since Desert Storm and 9/11. Active duty memorial teams can be a scarce commodity and following the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a backlog of unprocessed grief.
Pratt organized the Honor Guard from VFW 3000 about six years ago and they have performed countless services in the interim. I recall their showing up for the graveside service of World War II veteran John Humphrey, an 82nd Airborne paratrooper who jumped on D-Day and was decorated for valor. The sharp volleys of the rifle salute are something that must be witnessed.
“It has always been an honor and a privilege,” Pratt said. “This seemed like the least I could do. You feel the family’s pain and sense of loss. This country has done so much for me, in and out of the service.”
The Pratts will move to Florida, to be near the grown kids, the grandkids and more. And they will be missed by any that knew them.
Additionally, the “Screaming Eagle” division veteran presided at a veterans’ chapel service that has been well attended. That baton is passing to VFW Chaplain Fred Villa. Air Force veteran Ron Guyadeen will take over organization of the Honor Guard. Honorable veterans all, and they are emblematic of the concept of service above self.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he embedded and deployed with a local National Guard unit to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
