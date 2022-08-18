Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I always read your column and have used many of your tips. I hope this will help those across the country who have the same problem that we’ve encountered during the summer months.

Living in Dallas, we’re accustomed to our temperature frequently hitting over 100 degrees. The patio furniture that gets exposed to the sun has metal armrests, which are so hot that I’ve burned my arm. A couple of years ago, we decided to see if a pool noodle would help. We cut it down lengthwise on one side, and then cut the pool noodle to a size that would cover the armrest. Presto, we can now use the chairs comfortably throughout the summer.

