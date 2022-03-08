Dear Heloise: In July 2020, we experienced devastating water damage to our home of over 30 years while we were on vacation. We learned many things during the process of working with our insurance company. We were out of our house for 10 months due to severe damage to all of our bathrooms and much of our living area. When we first returned back to the house, I took pictures of ALL of the damaged areas. We continued taking pictures throughout the restoration process. Using those pictures, we were able to work with our insurance adjuster to make sure we were reimbursed for restoration back to pre-flood conditions.
A flood or, even worse, a major fire can be emotionally devastating. To make working with your insurance company easier, a complete set of pictures prior to a catastrophe will help both your readers and their insurance companies. Without pictures, it is difficult to remember what you had and provide proof.
Each homeowner or renter should take a complete set of pictures of every room, every special feature, furniture and belongings.
Open all drawers, cabinets and closets.
This might take some time. But if it’s ever needed, these pictures will be invaluable. Be sure to store the pictures in a safe and secure location.
Similar to one of your recent letters, we sorted through all of our belongings returned from storage. We made three piles — throw away, give away and keep.
I now know what I have and have gotten rid of boxes and boxes of items no longer needed or wanted. Our adult children will thank us when they have to clean out our home.
— Lore, Fullerton
Lore, thank your for sharing your awful experience and for giving my readers great advice in preventing and handling a home crisis like this.
— Heloise
