Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I have been reading your column for many years. In a recent column, someone was asking about storing fresh ginger.

I found a tip in a magazine years ago that suggested storing it in a large glass jar, submerging it in sherry or white wine and keeping in the refrigerator. You can cut or grate off ginger as needed, toss it back in the jar and then put it back in the refrigerator. It will last for months.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.