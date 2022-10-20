Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Here are some options in response to the person who wrote in about the “Bank of Mom and Dad.” Tell them: “My mom and dad never had money to loan me. Your mom and dad don’t either.”

If the money you would give them comes from your retirement account or from taking out a loan, tell them:  “If I were to give you that money, I’d have to take out a loan to get it.” Or, maybe, you don’t have the income to pay off a loan. Tell them this.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.