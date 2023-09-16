On the calendar we have 12 months, often grouped into spring, summer, fall, and winter. These seasons can be based on the day length, nighttime temperatures, a combination of climatic factors, or just arbitrary dates.
In the Antelope Valley we can add many new seasons to the gardening calendar. Most places have spring, summer, fall, and winter, we also have one to several false spring and one to several false falls.
In early spring, our biggest problem is that by March the weather one week seems like spring with fruit trees blooming and warm days. However, we still have a large chance of freezing until the middle of April.
Some years by the middle of February it is warm, and the gardening bug hits us. But then a cold snap seems to come in and we are back to winter. Many times, we really do not know if we have had a false spring or just spring until several weeks pass by.
In fall, cooler weather starts in the middle of October and our first freeze is usually in the first week of November but can be as late as middle of December. I consider it winter after the first freeze. I still consider it fall when nighttime temperatures are in the mid- to upper 40s.
Most plants that go dormant or lose their leaves in the winter start going dormant when the average nighttime temperature hits 50 degrees for several nights in a row, which is the beginning to middle of October. This means from now to October, I usually classify it as false fall. If you are not confused, I am. I think I am saying plan for the worst and hope for the best.
In general, we have spring and fall as our two biggest seasons for gardening, spring and fall. Summer is basically weeding, watering and pest control. Winter is more just keeping our plants warm and alive.
Our gardening goals in fall are to prepare for winter. We may be starting fall, but more likely a false fall is to prepare for fall, which is one of our great gardening times of the year.
Now is the time of year to give your shade, ornamental and fruit trees a good fertilizing and a couple good deep watering. By October, we need to cut back the water to help the trees go dormant. The only exception is pine trees, which need deep watering in October.
It is also the time to plant or replant bearded iris. If your beds are full and the plants are not blooming very well, it is time to revitalize your iris.
First dig up the clumps of iris and wash off the soil. I take a bucket of water and dunk the clump several times to loosen the soil. Iris grows from thick underground stems called rhizomes. Cut the clumps of iris where they naturally branch. Throw away the old, leafless sections and save the younger healthy rhizomes.
Now cut the leaves back to about 4 to 6 inches long. Replant the newly divided iris with the root downward and the rhizomes just below the soil. Water in the plants and replace any soil that washed off the rhizomes.
Bearded irises are a good choice of flowering bulb-like plants for the Antelope Valley. Most bulb plants, such as tulips and daffodils, prefer a more acid soil. Bearded iris is a great choice for the Antelope Valley because they prefer our alkaline, sandy soil. Bearded Iris take the heat and wind better than other bulbs. Less care, less water and fewer problems with great flowers — how can you beat a bearded iris?
Roses love our late summer and fall. Make sure you remove the old flowers off your flowers also known as deadheading. You can also fertilize your roses now. A couple of good deep waterings will help kick you roses out of the summer doldrums and into a great fall blooming cycle. I often have roses blooming into December.
Late summer should see some of your summer vegetables perking up and performing better after the heat of summer has passed. Tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, squash should start flowering and fruiting better once nighttime temperatures are in the 60s and the daytime temperatures are in the lower 90s. Even though they are summer vegetables, most do not flower very well or pollinate if the temperatures are over 90 degrees.
Late summer pest control again is like our false spring, Aphids can become a problem again as plants start growing again. Mildews on roses that may have not been a problem during the summer may become a problem again as nighttime temperatures cool. If you are trying to remove Bermuda grass, this is your last chance; once the temperatures cool, the Bermuda grass stops growing and the herbicides will not work.
Fall is the best time to plant lawns, landscape plants, winter flowers (pansies, primrose, stock) and winter vegetables (leafy vegetables like lettuce, root crops and cauliflower and broccoli to name a few). That means from now until the real fall you need to do your garden planning and preparation for winter.
