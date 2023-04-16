Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My husband and I divorced after 34 years of marriage. Our adopted son was 15 at the time of the divorce. We had adopted him as an infant at birth and raised him as our own. When he was 6, he was diagnosed with ADHD. We never put him on Ritalin because we were aware of drug use by his mother. He never graduated high school. He is now in his early 30s and is a drug addict who has been homeless for 11 years.

When he was in his early 20s, he was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, bipolar disorder and drug-induced schizophrenia. He smokes fentanyl and does meth and heroin. He’s been in rehab, but he will not go anymore. Our relationship has deteriorated due to his choices to do drugs. He refuses to stop using street drugs and will not take prescription drugs due to side effects.

