Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Do you think my husband loves me? He yells at me, and in his sleep, he yells obscenities, but he says it isn’t about me. He never wants to talk or anything. He just wants me at home. He is upstairs, and I’m downstairs. If I ask a question, I’m stupid. Never a nice compliment or “I love you.” Am I wrong for staying in this relationship? I ask for him to do things together, but he says no because they cost money. He says we don’t have any money.

But when his best friend died, his son asked him to buy a place in the mountains, suddenly, there is money. And the son of his friend didn’t put any money or get a loan; he bought it all.

