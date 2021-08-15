Did you believe Donald Trump was going to be reinstated Friday?
Neither did I.
Yet, we kept hearing in the media that supposedly huge percentages of Republicans, as many as one-third, expected the 45th president to be reinstated as the true winner of 2020 election.
National media outlets such as ABC told us to brace for violence from angry Trump supporters on Friday when their hero was not reinstated.
Even if irrefutable fraud were uncovered, there is no provision in the Constitution for reinstating the previous president, so the whole idea was moot.
Now, maybe it’s true that huge percentages of Republicans thought it would happen.
But I don’t know a single person who even mentioned it as a possibility. I know a few who think the election was fishy, but not one of them said anything about reinstatement.
I have read many a preposterous letter to the editor, and to the best of my recollection not one said Trump would be reinstated.
I never saw it argued on Facebook, at least on the posts that found their way to my newsfeed.
Well, you might say, maybe those people kept it quiet for fear of public embarrassment. But it seems the people who would believe such things are precisely the types who would speak out loudly and clearly and put their views all over social media and the opinion page.
Maybe my Republican friends believed it but refrained from telling me, knowing I disdain Trump and believe that Joe Biden is the duly elected president. But for the last five years my Republican friends who supported Trump have had no problem telling me why they thought I was wrong, so why would they clam up now?
The only one I’ve heard of who said he believed Trump would be reinstated was Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, who seems very troubled.
Again, I am perfectly willing to be proved wrong, but having heard all manner of wacky conspiracy theories, I never heard anyone pushing this one.
Makes you wonder.
I remember from my undergraduate days at Syracuse University a girl named Kathy Courtney.
She was among the leaders of an effort to name the new campus stadium the Ernie Davis Dome in honor of the late Heisman Trophy winning running back who died of leukemia.
Carrier Corp. put up tons of cash to build the dome. Thus, we got the Carrier Dome, best known for regularly seating more than 30,000 people for basketball games.
Nonetheless, it was a noble effort. I supported the campaign for Davis Dome, but always thought the Ernie Davis Carrier Dome would have been a nice compromise.
I had no idea what became of Kathy Courtney until just the other day.
It turns out she became Kathy Hochul, and in a few days, she will become governor of New York, replacing the disgraced Andrew Cuomo.
The upstate-downstate New York situation is not unlike Los Angeles-Antelope Valley situation in Los Angeles County. By that I mean the big population center has all the clout and there is not a heck of a lot the little guy can do to keep from getting steamrolled.
Hochul, from Buffalo in the far western part of the state, is the first truly upstate governor in a century. George Pataki (who defeated Andrew Cuomo’s father, Mario, in 1994) was from Peekskill, but that is close enough to New York City to be considered a suburb.
It will be interesting to see if Hochul’s upstate roots make a difference.
Imagine Los Angeles County having an elected executive office and an AV resident filling that seat.
William P. Warford's column appears every Friday and Sunday.
