Dear Annie: I’ve noticed that in many of your responses, you recommended seeking marriage counseling. I wanted to tell you that people in abusive relationships should not get couples counseling together, as there is a power imbalance and abusers can use therapy against the abused partner. If the therapist is not aware of the abuse, the whole therapeutic process can be compromised. As written on the website for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, “We at The Hotline do not encourage anyone in an abusive relationship to seek counseling with their partner. Abuse is not a relationship problem.”

I would urge your readers who may be in abusive relationships to seek individual counseling to help him decide how to proceed.

