We have the green light this year to enjoy Halloween trick or treating and get-togethers. The County of Los Angeles Public Health offers guidance for families and friends to safely enjoy the holiday. Get vaccinated now to be ready for late-year festivities. Vaccination will provide extra protection while celebrating.
Regardless of your vaccination status, think about you and your family’s risk factors when planning your Halloween activities. It is well-evidenced that the Coronavirus as well as the flu virus spread more easily in the following scenarios according to the public health experts:
• Closed spaces with poor air flow.
• Crowded places with many people nearby.
• Close contact settings especially where people are talking, laughing, screaming, or breathing heavily close together.
Go for safer Halloween situational options. Plan the activities in situation and places where it is easier to keep a distance from others, especially with those whom you do not know of their vaccination status and recent risky exposures. The public health experts offer the following ideas for safer Halloween activities:
• A scavenger hunt — give your kids a list of Halloween-themed things to look for outdoors, like different types of decorations. Keep your distance from people outside your household.
• Hold a virtual costume party online.
• Exchange candy with families you know. Drop off a Halloween treat at the doorstep to surprise the kids.
• Trick-or-treat inside your home by hiding candy for your children to find. For a fun surprise, hide yourself, too.
• Have a spooky movie night or a Halloween craft or pumpkin carving party with the family. If you don’t like the mess, do a drawing-on-a-pumpkin contest, instead of carving.
• Organize a neighborhood costume parade outdoors. Don’t forget to physically distance. Bring and wear a face mask in case it gets crowded. A costume mask does not replace the protective well-fitted face mask. Be creative with the face mask to be part of the costume but avoid wearing a costume mask over a face mask. It could make breathing difficult.
If you are planning to give out treats, as part of your Halloween activities, consider the risk you are willing to take. The public health experts offer these suggestions to reduce your risk when giving out treats:
• Give out treats outdoors.
• Set up a grab and go treat station outside your door. Place goodie bags at least six feet away from you for the trick-or-treaters to pick up.
• Wear a face mask if you answer the door to trick-or-treaters. Consider wearing a face mask that provides a higher level of protection such as an N95 respirator or double mask (wear a cloth face mask over a surgical mask).
• Use tape to mark spots six feet apart on the way up to your door where people can wait.
• Use fun ways to give out the candy while keeping your distance. Such as sliding the candy down a wrapping paper tube into the trick-or-treat bags.
Creativity and flexibility are the name of the game. Have a happy and safe Halloween with your ghosts and goblins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.