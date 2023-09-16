Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for eight years and share two beautiful children. About four years ago, I found him gambling, using substances and going places behind my back while he was supposed to be at work.

We have been in therapy since early 2020, both individually and as a couple. Since that time, he has repeatedly made the same hurtful choices. He says he wants our marriage to be better, but it seems that he’s unwilling to give up his impulsive and selfish ways. Most recently I discovered, while looking through our joint bank account transactions, that he lost $2,000 in online gambling in the last three weeks. When I asked him about these charges, he admitted what he had done and told me he never planned on sharing this mistake with me.

