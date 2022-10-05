A few years ago, former congressman and Army vet Steve Knight, called and told me, “You’ve got to come to the office for a ceremony. I’ve never seen so many medals for one guy.”
He prided himself on securing medals for veterans who were never recognized with an official ceremony. Many vets left the decorations in their military records and came home. When I got to the congressman’s office, I recognized the guy.
It was no surprise that during his decades before retirement from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, his call sign was “Duke.” Bob Mahoney is who John Wayne, “The Duke,” would have been, if he could have been. Mahoney wasn’t Hollywood. His 40 years of military service resulted in dozens of medals, including the Purple Heart, the award for those wounded in combat.
“I’ve been shot at in a lot of countries,” Mahoney quipped.
Knight pinned on a few medals, right below silver paratrooper wings, on Mahoney’s chest. The decorations left on the mounting board looked like a Medals of America catalogue.
Still in his teens, he was a Navy Seabee in Vietnam. A law enforcement career followed and military reserve missions. He went to jump school and qualified as a Green Beret at 40. Who does that?
He went to Iraq as a first sergeant in an Airborne unit, some 40 years after Vietnam. His son deployed with him.
A couple of years ago, I checked a box on my bucket list, went back to jump training with a veteran commemorative team, and jumped on the D-Day anniversary at Normandy.
Duke Mahoney took me to coffee at Crazy Otto’s and said, “I want to do that, too.”
I told him he looked like an excellent prospect for old and bold. There was only one hitch.
“Can I do it with this?” He showed me a prosthetic where his right leg should be.
An amputation from Agent Orange complications took his leg a year or so ago.
He added, “I really want to jump again.”
For some, amputation triggers deep depression. For Mahoney, it was motivation.
By blind chance, he came to the right diner for coffee. Butch Garner, another Vietnam vet, is the only one-legged jump master I know. Butch lost his leg to a Viet Cong grenade, about 50 years ago, and runs training for the nonprofit Liberty Jump Team. He has been jumping for more than 50 years. Butch reached out to Duke.
Last week, at the defunct air base where the Liberty Jump Team trains in Texas, these two old school paratroopers, with two good legs between them, hooked up.
Then Duke Mahoney leaped into the void from a World War II vintage troop transport and added to the ranks of old and bold, one-legged paratroopers. He had a good landing.
Like everyone, Mahoney puts his pants on one leg at a time. But like a paratrooper, he still tucks his combat pants into both boots.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group and Army paratrooper veteran.
