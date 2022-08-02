Heloise

Dear Heloise: Now that fresh cherry season is upon us, I thought your readers might want to know about this easy cherry-pitting trick.

I use a metal reusable drinking straw, insert it at the top of the stem-end of the cherry (stem already removed), and firmly push the straw down to the pit till it comes out the other side.

