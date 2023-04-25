April, among other things, is Stress Awareness Month. In a 2017 American Psychological Association survey, respondents identified the following relatable common stressors:
• Money
• Work
• Crime
• Violence
• Political climate and future of the nation
You may have other stressors such as relationship conflicts, health problems or boredom — and so does everyone else. But you and everyone else respond to stress differently. Some may isolate; some may opt for hitting a social bar. Some do not have an appetite, while others eat mindlessly, in excess, so the cycle begins — overeat, feel guilty, feel even more stressed, drown the stress with more eating.
A different APA survey found that almost 40% of surveyed adults reported overeating or consuming junk food in response to stress the previous month. In some, this is a weekly stress response. Why do people stress eat? We look for comfort in food to help cope with stressors. There are physiological and psychological reasons for this stress response.
You may already know that the hormone cortisol rises with chronic stress. High cortisol level in your blood leads to an increased appetite and you really feel physically hungry. But it is also oftentimes, a psychological distraction or numbing, coping strategy — just as some people may use drugs or alcohol.
Binging on carbohydrates and sugar activates the pleasure centers of the brain. Research has shown that sugar, like heroin or cocaine, can cause the increased production of the “feel good” hormone dopamine.
If you recognize that your emotions are tied to your eating habits and you’re prone to stress eating, the Mayo Clinic staff offers the following tips to help you stop the cycle:
• Keep a food diary. Write down what you eat, how much you eat, when you eat, how you’re feeling when you eat and how hungry you are. Over time, you might see patterns that reveal the connection between mood and food.
• Tame your stress. If stress contributes to your emotional eating, try a stress management technique such as yoga, meditation or deep breathing.
• Have a hunger reality check. Is your hunger physical or emotional? If you ate just a few hours ago and don’t have a rumbling stomach, you’re probably not hungry. Give the craving time to pass.
• Get support. You’re more likely to give in to emotional eating if you lack a good support network. Lean on family and friends or consider joining a support group.
• Fight boredom. Instead of snacking when you’re not hungry, distract yourself and substitute a healthier behavior. Take a walk, watch a movie, play with your cat, listen to music, read, surf the Internet or call a friend.
• Take away temptations. Don’t keep hard-to-resist comfort foods in your home. And if you feel hungry or blue, postpone your trip to the grocery store until you have your emotions in check.
• Don’t deprive yourself. When trying to lose weight, you might limit calories too much, eat the same foods repeatedly and restrict treats. This may just serve to increase your food cravings, especially in response to emotions. Eat satisfying amounts of healthier foods, enjoy an occasional treat and get plenty of variety to help curb cravings.
• Snack healthy. If you feel the urge to eat between meals, choose a healthy snack, such as fresh fruit, vegetables with low-fat dip, nuts or unbuttered popcorn. Or try lower-calorie versions of your favorite foods to see if they satisfy your cravings.
• Learn from setbacks. If you have a bout of emotional eating, forgive yourself and start fresh the next day. Try to learn from the experience and make a plan for how you can prevent it in the future. Focus on the positive changes you’re making with your eating habits and give yourself credit for making changes that’ll lead to better health.
If you are unsuccessful with the self-care options above, do not hesitate to seek professional therapy. Therapy with a mental health professional can help you understand why you eat emotionally and you can learn more coping skills that will be effective for you. Understanding your unique self is a healthy self-love option.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.