Dear Heloise: I drive a popular brand of car in a generic white color. Whenever I would go anywhere, it always seemed as though I had a problem finding my car, and this was especially true at the grocery store. To solve this, I started to back into a parking space, memorize my license plate number and/or only park in one general area of the parking lot. It’s saved me embarrassment by not having one of the bag boys help me locate my own car.
— Robin W., Ann Arbor, Michigan
Duck’s delight
Dear Heloise: We had wild ducks that used to fly over our property and often land in our pool. We had duck droppings in the water, which meant we had to drain and clean the pool a couple times a year. That resulted in a very large water bill. Then one day I left a large, white swan-shaped float in the pool, and the wild ducks no longer came to our yard. Now we always leave something in the pool to discourage the birds from landing. Duck droppings are gone.
— Trisha P., via email
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com
