Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: My mom and uncle are in their 80s, and they did not need any more “stuff” for Christmas. So, I gave them the gift of a homecooked meal once a week for a year. This could be done for birthdays or other special occasions, but it can also be enjoyed all year if your schedule allows.

 — K.M., Centerville, Ohio

