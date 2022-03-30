The iconic drill instructor played by real-life D.I. R. Lee Ermey in the Vietnam war drama “Full Metal Jacket,” told his graduating boot recruits, “You may die, but the Corps lives on.”
It is like that with veterans’ groups, nonprofit organizations and government agencies that help veterans live better lives. Good people do the work, and like the military, some will die, but the work goes on.
On a slope sweeping from a neighborhood under construction in Palmdale, there is a bench called “Tom’s bench,” dedicated to Tom Hilzendeger who founded Vets4Veterans, an AV nonprofit that does what it says it will do — help prevent veteran homelessness.
Tom, a Vietnam vet who lost a valiant battle for life in 2020, is a permanent presence at Palmdale’s Veterans Enriched Neighborhood, of which 12 homes are complete, with 44 to go.
Raw dirt and bare frames will become a real neighborhood, thanks to Tom and volunteers like him.
On Sunday, a celebration of life honored Navy vet Jack Woolbert, who succeeded Tom as president of Vets4Veterans, after his best friend died.
Both men, in their 70s, veterans of the Vietnam War Era, worked for brother and sister veterans until they died. Like the Gunny’s line: They died and others carry on.
On Saturday, dozens of Antelope Valley veteran volunteer supporters flocked to the annual Builder’s Ball gala held at the Sheraton Universal to raise funds for more veteran homes under construction in Palmdale — and soon, North Hollywood.
The homes constructed by the Homes4Families nonprofit are a partnership of community, government and civic support with financing by the California Department of Veterans.
High Desert Medical Group, my employer, was principal honoree at the “Hearts for Heroes” dinner, along with longtime Board member Karen Brown. Everyone at the HDMG table was a veteran or veteran’s spouse.
Dr. Don Parazo, HDMG associate medical director, was welcomed to the stage to accept the honor. He served as a career Navy physician, whose father fought alongside Americans in WWII and escaped the Bataan death march.
“My father went on to a career in the US Army and that is how I followed my true north direction to become a military medical professional,” Parazo, who retired as a Navy lieutenant commander, said. “So, it’s with great pride I receive this award for what High Desert Medical Group volunteers have done to enrich quality of life for our veterans.”
The award recognized hundreds of hours HDMG volunteers put into building the Palmdale houses, painting and working on masonry. Doctors, nurses and staff at HDMG helped build the homes and they also opened their checkbooks and hearts, Parazo noted.
Dr. Vito Imbasciani, director of CalVet, told a packed room of 500 supporters that Homes4Families and the Veterans Enriched Neighborhoods for low income vets are a key strategy in “promoting the dream of home ownership” and reducing veteran homelessness.
With 1.6 million veterans in California, 26% of the nation’s homeless veterans are unhoused in the golden state, the retired Army doctor noted. “We have a lot of work,” he said.
Effective partnerships with corporate, civic, nonprofits, cities and volunteers make it happen. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger helped build bridges to get the homes built.
Corporations like HDMG, Lockheed Martin and AV Chevrolet made major donations.
Veterans and volunteers got their hands dirty working at the job site. The Homes4Families nonprofit got the roofs up and foundations laid.
Volunteers and a “small but mighty staff” assist with financial literacy classes, PTSD counseling, therapy and other services, Homes4Families CEO Donna Deutchman noted. Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, in video message, lauded the volunteers’ efforts and the city’s role in the nonprofit’s project.
Just before the 2021 holidays, Hilzendeger’s wife, Megan and Jack and Sandra Woolbert, were at the job site in Santa hats to serve cocoa for veterans’ children, some meeting Santa and receiving presents for the first time.
Afterward, Megan and Sandra went to spend quiet time at “Tom’s bench.”
On that winter day, no one knew we would lose Jack a couple of months later to a sudden and tragic illness. He died, March 2, the day he was anointed Palmdale’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. Jack’s spirit joins Tom’s on that hill above the Veterans Enriched Neighborhood, with a shady archway to be named for him.
When the lawn is in, vets and their family can visit Tom and Jack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.