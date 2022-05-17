Dear Annie: With an estimated 2.5 million couples planning on getting married this year, how can those of us who have successfully navigated marriage over the years help these couples succeed once the honeymoon phase begins to wane?
My wife and I have been married for 38 years, and if you look back to the early years, you could say we were definitely in a feminist marriage by choice. There was no Internet, no cell phone and no social media when we got married and we didn’t buy into the self-help books of the time.
We could succeed in our marriage because we recognized the dignity of our value in this world and felt respect for the responsibility to have this value grow in ourselves. This feeling of respect is what nurtured our extreme trust in each other, which allowed us to communicate freely with each other.
Annie, these newlyweds will need to surround themselves with a healthy environment. How can we help them to succeed?
— Longing To Help
Dear Longing To Help: If you plant an oak tree seed in a two-foot pot, it won’t grow into much. But if you plant that same seed into the ground with limitless area to grow and a healthy environment, that tree will become the large oak tree it was meant to become.
Just like in a relationship, if your environment is filled with electronics, junk food and lots of trashy television, your relationship will stay in that two-foot pot. But if your relationship is planted in nature with lots of communication, books and mutual respect, that relationship will blossom into a beautiful one.
You and your wife are equal partners. You want to help younger couples succeed, and your letter, and example, will do just that.
