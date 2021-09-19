Reading my colleague Bill Warford’s column last week about 911 got me to recalling memorable moments in my 85 years.
As I have previously mentioned, the first and most memorable was Dec. 7, 1941, the day the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
As a six-year-old, I had been listening to the grown-ups discussing what was gibberish to me but deadly serious to them, talk of what was happening in Asia and in Europe.
That day, which brought all the speculation home, is still the one I recall the most and, in my mind, was perhaps the most momentous, because it launched a terrible world war that continues to affect world history.
Of all the events in my life, World War II frightened me more than any subsequent events.
As a youngster, I learned that Japanese submarines shelled the California coast and Japan sent incendiary balloons to drift eastward and crash in California mountains to start fires like the ones currently burning in the West.
While some of the balloons landed, they were not successful, and the media complied with a government request to keep news of them a secret so that the enemy would not learn of any successes. It was an open secret but apparently the word did not make it back to the Japanese, who gave up on the project.
Americans on both coasts also hung blackout curtains over windows at night to keep light from leaking out, and railroads shielded their locomotive headlights.
Visiting grandparents
As I’ve written, we were visiting my paternal grandmother Blanche Deaver at her home in Orange Cove, California, when I heard the news on her big Philco radio.
The words, “The Japs have bombed Pearl Harbor” sounded bad, even though I had no idea where it was, so I ran into the kitchen to alert the adults, launching World War II in our family.
As the war progressed I recall my location when I learned of its major events, days preceded by letters: D-Day, the day the atomic era was launched upon the world; VE-Day, the end of war in Europe; followed shortly by VJ-Day, Sept. 2, 1945, when we were at our other grandmother’s home in Bakersfield, the beginning and end of the war book-ended for our family by visits to grandparents.
Atomic bombs
The war’s end was immediately preceded by the dropping of two bombs, which didn’t seem to be much of a big deal at the time, but whose effects are perpetual.
The decision to drop the bombs was made by President Harry S Truman, who was faced with what may well have been the most momentous decision to come before any human until then.
Mr. Truman, who stood by his decision throughout his life, faced the dilemma of dropping bombs that would kill unknown numbers of Japanese, versus an invasion of the Japanese Home Islands that would, given the Japanese strategy of never surrendering, have killed even more people including US troops.
Mr. Truman’s decision saved thousands of American and Japanese lives and led to that nation becoming an economic powerhouse, thanks to the enlightened post-war leadership of Gen. Douglas MacArthur.
Perpetual wars
One day following war’s end my mom, brother Mike, and I were enjoying coffee and sodas in a Madera café when a woman asked if she could join us in the crowded eatery.
Conversation turned, as it often did in those days, to the war’s end.
At one point the woman sighed, looked at Mike and me, and said to Mom, “Someone will find a way for your boys to serve in another war.”
She was right.
JFK
Another memorable day was Nov. 22, 1963. I had just gone to bed that morning after working the graveyard shift at the Santa Clara County Public Safety Communications Center in San Jose, when I was awakened by my wife Billye with the news that President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated in Dallas, Texas.
I tried to go back to sleep but didn’t get much rest.
9-11
That day was followed by 9-11.
I was in my car on my way to a meeting in Rosamond.
Ironically, it was a meeting of the Antelope Valley Board of Trade aerospace committee, which involved supporting our region’s efforts to promote aerospace technology in war and peace.
My wife Billye called me to tell me that two airplanes had crashed into the World Trade Center in New York.
Several years before that terrible day, we had visited one of the twin towers with Steve and Sharon Mettler of Bakersfield.
Steve was a sheriff’s commander attending the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia, and Sharon a Superior Court judge who was visiting her husband in the middle of his attendance at the academy.
To say the very least, we were impressed with the two structures, which were so tall that it took rides in two of the fastest elevators we had ever ridden to reach the “Windows on the World” restaurant at the top.
We went to the very top, which was outside, fortunately on a clear, cool, winter day, on which we could see forever.
Riding down, we agreed that we would never want to live or work in structures like that, which housed more people than lived in east Kern at the time.
Needless to say, the conversation at our Rosamond meeting was all about the attack, which, among other things, shut down civilian aviation for awhile.
The attack led to the invasion of Afghanistan, which finally ended after the loss of thousands of American lives and the expenditure of billions of dollars on what was a futile effort by four American presidents to change the unchangeable.
The most recent memorable vent was the insurrection at the nation’s capital, a symbol of all that is great about America, and a building in which Billye and once worked.
And, sadder, an event led by an American president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.