Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: As a child, I watched all of the effort, and egg whites, that it took my mom to make her beautiful angel food cake. She baked it, then would grab a glass soda bottle to invert the pan onto while it cooled. Note: She let it cool, sliced it in half, filled the layer and the entire cake with chocolate-chip-flavored cream, and then put it in the fridge. It was wonderful.

Today, a packaged angel food cake mix can be mixed in 2 minutes and bakes beautifully, but it still has to be inverted as soon as it is taken out of the oven, and then cooled.

