Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Growing up, my parents were alcoholics who got sober when I was 10 years old. Since then, my father has become very preachy about not drinking. I am now 29, and in recent years, my father has become a little less preachy. But at first, he assumed anyone who drank was also an alcoholic. It isolated my siblings from pretty much all of our extended family, all who casually drink. The isolation on my mother’s side has been remedied for the most part because of my maternal grandparents, who always made a special effort to connect with me and my sister.

However, on my father’s side, it did massive damage to our relationships, so much so that I have not legitimately seen my grandparents on my father’s side since I was 11. My parents always spun my grandparents’ abandonment of us as we were no longer young and cute and had minds of our own, so they were no longer interested in being a part of our lives. My brother, “Tad,” was especially close to my father’s dad, so the cutoff hit him very hard.

