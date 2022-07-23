Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I have found a great way to warm my feet when I get into bed that I find preferable to wearing socks or using a hot water bottle. I put dried beans in a long, unworn tube sock and then tie it off. (I use pinto beans.) I microwave the sock of beans until they are warm and place them under the sheets near my feet. I can easily push them away when my feet are warm enough, which I sometimes do before I fall asleep, and other times, I do it later in the night. I have been using the same sock and beans for the past couple of years and haven’t seen a need to replace it, yet.

A heated tube sock of beans also feels great on the shoulders to help relax the muscles. I also use one or two to warm my hands while I sit and watch TV. Sometimes, I put one on my chest, too. That, with a blanket, helps me to get warm quickly. Without it/them, it can take hours for me to warm up. After years of often feeling cold, I have found this method to be a lifesaver. Thank you.

