Dear Annie: I had a seven-year relationship with a man who I thought was the love of my life. I had been married twice before — once for 17 years — to an alcoholic, and I was in a 10-year relationship with a man 15 years older than me.
I received a phone call about 10 months ago from an old boyfriend with whom I have remained friendly but with whom I ended a physical relationship when I met “Mr. Seven Years.” When the phone call came over my Bluetooth car connection, I did not answer. The next day, “Mr. Seven” packed up the things from his visit and left without a word. Never heard from him again.
He had forgotten some shirts and his favorite bed pillow, which I packed up and sent to him with a heartfelt letter, telling him that I loved him and that I had never been unfaithful. No response.
Now, after almost 10 months of no contact, I received a box while I was in Europe traveling on a retirement celebration trip. I opened it now that I am back home, not knowing who it was from, and lo and behold, it was every personal gift that I had given him over the last few years, including a watch and a shirt and some paintings that I had done at his request. There was no note or letter in the box.
Now I am having trouble getting this out of my mind and am wondering just what he hoped to accomplish by sending this stuff back.
— Confused on the West Coast
Dear Confused on the West Coast: Instead of being confused, I would feel more relieved to be out of a relationship with him. His actions are so cold and unemotional.
The only contact I might have with him is to point out how cold and cruel he was but don’t allow him to bring you back into his life. You are very fortunate — good riddance.
