Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: My shredder once broke in the middle of a job. But, a tip came from a friend, and now I use it all the time.

I fill a large household bucket with warm water, about half-full to accommodate the batch of papers. Try to have most of the paper covered. Sometimes I add a spritz of dishwashing detergent. Set it aside to soak well.

