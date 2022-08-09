Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.