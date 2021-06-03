I wrote my first weekly columns for the Daily Trojan in my final semester on the USC journalism team in 1949. Now, after seven decades, I’m grateful each week to find something to write about.
When the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University selected a comprehensive list of the outstanding journalists over the past century, I printed out a 10-page list to share with readers.
My first pick was Ernie Pyle who wrote “folksy, poetic, GI-centered” reports in Europe and the Pacific during World War II.
He explained “I write from the worm’s-eye point of view.”
When Margie, my late wife, and I were in Hawaii, I rode the bus to top of the hill in Oahu to visit his grave.
Tom Wolfe wrote a local book, “The Right Stuff,” about pilots and astronauts who celebrated their accomplishments at Pancho Barnes’ Happy Bottom Ranch.
Tom Brokaw spent a delightful evening with members of the Palmdale Chamber of Commerce and me.
Ernest Hemingway wrote, “All modern American literature comes from one book by Mark Twain called ‘Huckleberry Finn’ ” and “Time is the least thing we have of.”
Dennis Anderson, fellow columnist and former editor at the AV Press, met Jane Mayer while he was with the AP in Washington. She has been a New Yorker writer since 1968.
Hunter S. Thompson wrote a book titled “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”
Carl Bernstein, in the early 1970s, broke the Watergate scandal along with Bob Woodward.
Margaret Bourke-White photographed the first cover for Life magazine.
I enjoyed a coffee klatch with Daily Trojan staffers, including Art Buchwald, at USC. He became a Pulitzer Prize-winning satirist whose humor column became syndicated at more than 550 newspapers.
Truman Capote, a novelist whose exhaustively reported and lyrically written 1965 “non-fiction” novel — “In Cold Blood” — became the most respected work of “new journalism.”
Thomas Friedman, a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and author, began writing for the New York Times in 1995.
Pete Hamill, now deceased, was a reporter, columnist, editor, memoirist and novelist who, beginning with a job as a reporter at the New York Post in 1960, reported, edited or wrote for most of New York City’s newspapers and many magazines.
John Hershey, a journalist and novelist whose thoroughly reported and tightly written account of the consequences of the atom bomb America dropped on Hiroshima, filled an entire issue of the New Yorker in 1946 and it became one of the most read books in America in the second half of the 20th century.
The Daily Trojan staffers were provided with copies of the book. When Margie and I were in Hiroshima years after the war, I toured the Peace Park dedicated to eliminating any future atomic bombing attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.