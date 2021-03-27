LITTLEROCK — Shared Harvest Fund will sponsor a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Livingstone Cathedral of Worship, 37721 100th St. East.
Bishop Henry Hearns is expected to greet people who come to get vaccinated.
To register, call 323-880-0121 or visit mycovidmd
