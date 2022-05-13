UAV is fourth seed in Santa Barbara Region

The University of Antelope Valley baseball team will play in the Santa Barbara Region for NAIA Regionals, the NAIA Selection Committee announced on Thursday.
The California Pacific Conference champion Pioneers (37-11) are the No. 4 seed in the bracket behind No. 1 Westmont, No. 2 Indiana University Southeast and No. 3 Olivet Nazarene (Illinois).
UAV will play Westmont to open the double-elimination tournament at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Russell Carr Field in Santa Barbara.
The Pioneers hold a 4-3 record in head-to-head matchups against Westmont. Their last win was January 31, 2020, when they defeated the Warriors 6-1 at a neutral site in Arizona.
The eight regional tournament winners will earn a spot at the 2022 NAIA Baseball World Series, May 27-June 3, at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.
UAV’s games will be live streamed at www.uavpioneers.com.
