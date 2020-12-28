LANCASTER — Two people died Sunday in a crash on state Route 138 west of Lancaster.
The crash happened between 110th Street West and 150 Street West sometime after 3:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
All traffic was blocked at the site in both directions and a SigAlert was issued by the CHP.
The two fatalities were not immediately identified or described.
