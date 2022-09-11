LOS ANGELES — Rep. Karen Bass said, Saturday, that her Los Angeles home was broken into last night and two firearms were stolen.
“Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” Bass, who is running for mayor against developer Rick Caruso, said in a statement issued, Saturday afternoon.
“LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” added Bass, a Democratic congresswoman who represents an area west and southwest of downtown Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Police Department’ Media Relations Section did not have any immediate information about the crime when contacted by City News Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.