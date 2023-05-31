The road to Rosamond High School is about one mile west of the Antelope Valley Freeway, or about 10,000 miles and a dozen or so wars.
History will put a weighing balance on whether we ought — or ought not — to have plowed a mountain of young lives and a mountain range of treasure into trying to pacify Afghanistan, a land that has never been pacified.
Maybe we had really finished at the dawn of 2002 when we chased Osama Bin Laden and his thugs into the wilds of Pakistan after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. We were going to get him, and did.
But that’s not what infantry grunts fight for. Policy is so high above their pay grade that few give it much, if any, thought.
Joey Lopez-Pratti was infantry. Marine infantry is the most self-selected brand of grunt there is. When they say Semper Fidelis, they mean “Always Faithful” to each other.
Grunts will tell you that they are fighting for the buddy on their right, and left. They become close family.
Joey Lopez-Pratti came from a good family, and shared a close Marine Corps family, the Darkhorse Regiment of the 3/5 Marines.
Those Marines were the family with him when he was among 25 of them killed by Taliban fighters in 2010 in the Sangin Province of Afghanistan’s hinterlands.
If you’re not a grunt, you cannot imagine what losing 25 of your blood brothers feels like.
Try imagining have everyone in your high school home room killed, one or two a day until they are all gone. That’s how many. And your graduating class, nearly 200 badly injured or maimed, with loss of arms and legs.
That is also how many.
So the Darkhorse deployment of 2010 is a scar for the survivors that has a lot of healing time to go.
One of the ways that healing happens is by raising funds that contribute to healing retreats for those recovering grunts.
The road from Sangin Province leads to Rosamond High School.
The event this Saturday, at 7 a.m. is where and when anyone supportive can sign up, or just show up, for the Joey Lopez-Pratti Darkhorse 5-Kilometer Run-Walk, an amble into the hills above Rosamond where Joey used to run in preparation to meet his destiny as a Marine grunt.
The signup on site is $35. As long as it’s open, you can go to www.Active.com with keyword Pratti. Or just show up to run or walk or support the Marines who served with Joey on Saturday at Rosamond High School.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he serves on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
