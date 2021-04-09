A local duo has set their sights on conquering the “world’s largest” obstacle course and will do it on TV.
Palmdale sisters Brenna and Crystal Crump channeled their competitive spirits to take on the revamped “Wipeout” course.
Brenna Crump, a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of the Pacific, is studying civil engineering and older sister Crystal Crump, 24, is a substitute teacher for the Palmdale School District and behavior therapist for children with autism.
“I’ve always wanted to do obstacle courses,” Brenna Crump said. “It was like a dream come true. I know it sounds cheesy but it was so much fun, I wish I could do it again.”
The hit television game show was recently rebooted for TBS and stars John Cena, Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek as the new show hosts. The first episode premiered on April 1.
The course can seem overwhelming and intimidating to your average fan, but the Crump sisters had a slight advantage going into it. They are “Wipeout” legacies.
The Crump family is no stranger to the obstacle course as mother Brenda and brother Matthew, competed in Season 4, Episode 29, “The Family That Wipeouts Together.” They made it all the way to the finals but couldn’t secure the title.
“We heard the show was coming back,” Crystal Crump said. “And we had to go back and hopefully make our family proud and bring honor back to our last name.”
Unlike its original iteration, the rebooted game show has a new format but the iconic big red balls and memorable wipeouts remain.
Each game consists of three rounds and features a three-stage, obstacle course designed to challenge and wear out the stamina of the competitors. Participants now compete as teams and must wait for their partners at checkpoints along the course, before advancing.
The sisters said some advice given to them from the family was to be prepared to get hit and be ready to wipeout.
“A lot of the courses are based on our time,” Crystal Crump said. “(Mom) said try to get through the course as fast as possible without falling, because a lot of your time, is your swim time. So she said to stay on the course as much as possible and if we did fall, to swim fast.”
And that was the advice Brenna Crump ran with, literally.
“Right when I got on board, I just had tunnel vision,” she said. “I didn’t really know anything that was going on, except to just keep moving forward. When I got hit, I don’t think I really felt it at the time, but it definitely caught up.”
Crystal Crump said they felt like they had a slight advantage due to their mother and brother previously competing on the show.
“Hearing all of their advice, watching their episode and just knowing their experiences on a personal level, I feel like that definitely helped us,” she said.
Although the sisters have played sports for most of their lives, notably soccer at the collegiate level and at Quartz Hill High School, it was the first time they were able to compete together.
“We always played sports and we never really been enabled to be on the same team a lot,” Brenna Crump said. “So being able to work together for once, it was really fun to work with my sister.”
Crystal Crump said they bonded a lot while growing up playing sports and training together for college soccer.
“So this was the first time we were actually able to competitively work together and it was awesome,” she said. “I feel like we did really good. We were definitely nervous about who should go first, who should take the lead and what our strategy should be because people have never done anything like this before. So we were a little nervous.”
The Crump sisters made their Wipeout appearance on the show’s April 8 episode on TBS and is available on the TBS app
To watch the most recent season of “Wipeout” go online to https://www.tbs.com/shows/wipeout
