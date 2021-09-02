Tristina Rainone, 14, the daughter of Donald and Suzann Rainone of Antelope Acres, was crowned Junior Miss Antelope Acres, on Sept. 19, at the Antelope Acres Community Center.
She is a sophomore at Learn 4 Life Charter School.
Rainone’s hobbies include performing community service, helping aid the homeless and all aspects of her community.
Her future plans include becoming an educator to instill the love of learning as a lifetime goal, by showing that learning can be fun.
