Today is Saturday, Sept. 3, the 246th day of 2022. There are 119 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Sept. 3, 1783, representatives of the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Paris, which officially ended the Revolutionary War.
1976 — America’s Viking 2 lander touched down on Mars to take the first close-up, color photographs of the red planet’s surface.
1999 — A French judge closed a two-year inquiry into the car crash that killed Princess Diana, dismissing all charges against nine photographers and a press motorcyclist, and concluding the accident was caused by an inebriated driver.
2003 — Paul Hill, a former minister who said he murdered an abortion doctor and his escort to save the lives of unborn babies, was executed in Florida by injection, becoming the first person put to death in the United States for anti-abortion violence.
Five years ago — North Korea carried out its sixth and strongest nuclear test, detonating what it said was a hydrogen bomb. Walter Becker, co-founder of the 1970s rock group Steely Dan, died at the age of 67.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Pauline Collins is 82. Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 80. Actor Valerie Perrine is 79. Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 74. Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 67. Actor Steve Schirripa is 65. Actor Holt McCallany is 58. Rock singer-musician Todd Lewis is 57. Actor Costas Mandylor is 57. Actor Charlie Sheen is 57. Singer Jennifer Paige is 49. Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 47. Actor Ashley Jones is 46. Actor Nichole Hiltz is 44. Actor Joel Johnstone is 44. Actor Nick Wechsler is 44.
— The Associated Press
