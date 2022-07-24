LANCASTER — Highland High School students Hailie Wild, Elena Gracia and Airiana Jerz earned a bronze medal at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, held June 20 to 24, in Atlanta.
The students, part of Highland High’s Public Service Academy, won their prize in the American Spirit competition.
In April, Wild, Gracia and Jerz earned a chance to compete at the national level with a gold medal at the California Leadership and Skills Conference in Ontario.
The American Spirit competition had 14 different states represented.
For American Spirit, the students created three separate projects based on community service, patriotism and citizenship, and one to promote career and technical education.
Wild led the community service project.
“For that we did an angel tree toy drive, in December,” she said. “We got over 200 toys donated.”
They gave out 70 toys and donated the rest to other charities.
Jerz led the patriotism and citizenship program. For that, they did a Veterans Day flag placement.
“On Veterans Day, we went to Joshua Memorial Park and we placed flags on the fallen soldiers’ graves,” Jerz said.
Gracia led the promotion of career and technical education.
“On National First Responders Day, we did a dedication of a fire engine to help honor our first responders and promote our academy,” she said.
The students documented the different activities in a notebook. They included pictures, project descriptions, objectives, framework, skill set and the planning that went into each project. They also did a five-minute presentation in front of the judges.
“We weren’t really familiar with the terms that they used and the questions,” Gracia said. “I think our team did a really good job of improvising our answers to fit into it. I think it’s pretty appropriate that we got bronze.”
More than 6,500 state contest winners in 108 different trade, technical and leadership fields competed at the national event.
“It was nice meeting all the other people from different states and hearing what they were competing in,” Wild said.
Wild, Gracia and Jerz also traded pins with students from other states.
“It helped initiate conversations,” Jerz said. “You got to learn more about what did they do, how did they prepare. You got to see what methods worked better.”
Wild and Gracia will be juniors at Highland High when school starts next month. Jerz will also be a junior but thousands of miles away at a new high school in Florida, where her military family moved in June.
“I came back to get my driver’s license and for my sister’s dance competition,” she said. “I passed my driver’s test this morning.”
Wild, Gracia and Jerz were part a group of 15 students who traveled to Atlanta for the competition.
“Christy Chacon, Shelbey Green, Darren Watters, and myself had 15 students competing in public service, engineering, and leadership categories,” academy adviser Tim Green wrote in a text.
“Many of these students finished in the top 10 in their respective contest,” he added. “Our American Spirit team from Highland High School earned the bronze medal which is quite a feat knowing that every competitor at the Nationals is a state champion.”
