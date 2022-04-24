Joveljic scores, LA Galaxy edge road-weary Nashville 1-0
CARSON— Dejan Joveljic scored in the 86th minute to lift the LA Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Nashville in MLS action on Saturday.
Derrick Williams picked up an assist on Joveljic’s game-winner for the Galaxy (5-2-1), who are 3-0-1 in their last four outings.
The Galaxy outshot Nashville (3-3-2) 13-3 with a 5-1 edge in shots on goal.
Jonathan Bond saved the one shot he faced for LA.
Joe Willis saved four of the five shots he faced for Nashville, which has opened the season with eight straight road games.
Christopher Bell leads Toyota lockout of Talladega front row
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Christopher Bell won the pole at Talladega Superspeedway by turning the fastest lap as the final driver to qualify on Saturday.
Bell bumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. from the top spot with a lap at 180.928 mph in his Toyota. Truex qualified second at 180.652 mph to give JGR the front row for Sunday’s race.
JGR is coming off a win last Sunday with Kyle Busch at Bristol.
Daniel Hemric qualified third for Kaulig Racing in a Chevrolet and was followed by Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing, also in a Chevrolet.
Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson qualified fifth in a Chevrolet from Hendrick Motorsports and was followed by Kurt Busch of 23XI Racing in a Toyota. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI but driver for JGR, qualified seventh as Toyota grabbed four of the top seven starting spots.
William Byron qualified eighth for Hendrick and was followed by Bubba Wallace in a Toyota and Tyler Reddick in a Chevrolet from Richard Childress Racing.
Cantlay, Schauffele shatter 54-hole mark, take 5-shot lead
AVONDALE, La. — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes.
Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in 2017, the first-year of the team format at TPC Louisiana. The final round will be alternate shot.
Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a tournament-record 59 in best-ball play Thursday and had a 68 in alternate shot to maintain a one-stroke lead.
The South African tandem of Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace were second at 24 under after a 63. They bogeyed the par-4 12th.
Sam Burns, the local favorite who played at LSU, and Billy Horschel were 23 under after a 63. They bogeyed the difficult par-3 ninth hole, then shot a 5-under 31 on the back nine.
Australians Jason Day and Jason Scrivener (63) and Aaron Rai and David Lipsky (65) also were 23 under.
Hataoka takes advantage of Ko’s late meltdown in LA Open
LOS ANGELES — Nasa Hataoka took advantage of Jin Young Ko’s late meltdown Saturday to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the DIO Implant LA Open.
Tied for the lead with Hataoka after a birdie on the par-5 15th, the top-ranked Ko bogeyed the par-4 16th and made a quadruple-bogey 8 on the 17th after failing twice to get the ball out of the deep barranca.
Hataoka birdied the 16th and parred the final two holes for a 4-under 67 and 11-under 202 total at breezy Wilshire Country Club. The 23-year-old from Japan has five LPGA Tour victories, winning twice last season.
“During yesterday’s round something clicked inside me and I was able to bring that to today’s round, too,” Hataoka said. “I think that really helped me today.”
Hannah Green of Australia was second after a 69.
Ko shot a 72, closing with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 18th, to fall into a tie for third with fellow South Korean players Inbee Park (68) and Haeji Kang (69).
On the 17th, Ko hit her second shot into the barranca that snakes through the historic layout. Instead of taking an unplayable lie, she climbed down into the gully and tried to hit out twice before taking an unplayable lie.
“I played not bad. Just 17 was big mistake,” Ko said. “But this is golf. I don’t have regret.”
On the 16th, Ko’s chip from in front of the green rolled back to her feet and she made a 20-footer to salvage bogey.
“This course is tough one, so I’m trying to focus on my game,” Ko said. “And I have one more round to go, so I will use the all energy from my body.”
Ko won in Singapore early last month for her 13th LPGA Tour title. She won five times last year.
Gragson wins Xfinity Series race at Talladega in triple OT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Noah Gragson held off Jeffrey Earnhardt in triple overtime to win the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday for his second victory of the season.
Gragson restarted fourth on the outside of the second row but inherited the lead when JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier ran out of gas and pulled out of traffic. Gragson had to work the No. 9 Chevrolet all over the wide Alabama superspeedway to hold off traffic and deny Earnhardt his first career victory.
Earnhardt, the grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt, started from the pole in the No. 3 Chevrolet. His runner-up finish was a career-best.
AJ Allmendinger finished third for Kaulig Racing and earned a $100,000 bonus as the highest-finishing eligible driver in Xfinity-sponsored program. He was followed by teammate Landon Cassill as Chevrolet drivers took the top four spots and 18 of the top 25.
“This JR Motorsports team, they never quit,” Gragson said. “We had four really fast cars. Came down to fuel strategy and there was one point where I was like ‘Oh man, I can’t get up there, we just don’t have the car fast enough.’ But you know, we never quit.”
Gragson is scheduled to run the Cup race on Sunday for Beard Motorsports but desperately wanted to head to Talladega Blvd., the party strip in the infield notorious for its debauchery. The Talladega infield parties had been on pause the last two years because of the pandemic and only resumed this weekend.
Raptors’ Barnes wins NBA Rookie of the Year, edging Mobley
TORONTO — Toronto forward Scottie Barnes was voted NBA Rookie of the Year on Saturday, edging Cleveland’s Evan Mobley.
“That’s a big award, that’s one of the biggies,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.
Barnes got 48 first-place votes and 378 points from a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters. Mobley received 43 first-place votes and finished with 363 points.
“Of course it was a goal of mine all year to try to win it, but I didn’t really try to overthink it or try to do so much,” Barnes said. “I just did my role, did what I had to do. Winning helps with it as well.”
Barnes helped engineer a turnaround in Toronto, where the Raptors went 48-34 after finishing 27-45 and missing the playoffs last season.
The difference of 15 points was the smallest margin in the rookie category under the current voting format that began with the 2002-03 season. Players receive five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for third.
‘I’m a legend’: Fury retains heavyweight belt in final fight
LONDON — What might be the final punch of Tyson Fury’s controversial boxing career smashed into the chin of Dillian Whyte, sending him to the canvas and one of his teeth flying through the air.
Fury raised his right hand in celebration, knowing there would be no coming back from an uppercut seemingly felt all around Wembley Stadium.
And sure enough, there wasn’t.
With a brutal finish in the last seconds of the sixth round, Fury defeated Whyte — his fellow Briton and former sparring partner — in front of more than 94,000 fans inside England’s national soccer stadium to stay unbeaten with the 32nd win in his 33-fight professional career.
And that, the 33-year-old Fury said, could be it.
Busch uncertain about future during JGR sponsorship search
TALLADEGA, Ala. — The only active multiple champion at NASCAR’s top level has no idea where he’ll be driving next year. But if it’s not in the Cup Series, Kyle Busch can land a ride with his 6-year-old son.
“Brexton Busch’s truck driver,” the two-time champion quipped Saturday about his plans.
Busch has been sponsored by M&M’s since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008, but the company informed the team ahead of the season that it was leaving NASCAR at the end of this year. That started a sponsorship search at JGR that will be key in retaining Busch, who won last week at Bristol to tie Richard Petty with a victory in 18 consecutive seasons.
Busch was matter-of-fact following Saturday qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway about his future in the No. 18 Toyota.
Orioles lefty John Means says he needs Tommy John surgery
ANAHEIM — Orioles left-hander John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening day starter.
Means announced the news on social media Saturday, a day before his 29th birthday.
“After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” Means posted on Twitter. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year.”
An All-Star in 2019, Means was 0-0 in two starts this season, giving up three runs in eight innings.
Last May, Means pitched a no-hitter against Seattle. He nearly missed a perfect game as the only Mariners runner to reach came on a wild pitch on strike three.
Duke’s Trevor Keels takes one-and-done leap to NBA draft
Duke freshman Trevor Keels is the fourth Blue Devils player in the past week to announce plans to enter the NBA draft.
The school announced Keels’ decision Saturday and said he planned to hire an agent.
The 6-foot-5, 221-pound guard is a potential first-round prospect and is ranked as ESPN’s No. 25 draft prospect. He averaged 11.5 points while providing size and strength to the Blue Devils’ perimeter, both as a driving scorer and as a ballhandler.
Part of one of the nation’s top recruiting classes out of Clinton, Maryland, Keels started 26 games in the final season for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.
“The whole season was a movie and I am grateful to have been part of Coach K’s last ride,” Keels said in a statement.
Keels follows 7-foot-1 sophomore Mark Williams, 6-10 star freshman Paolo Banchero and 6-5 wing Wendell Moore Jr. in the draft.
Stars had a long, strange trip home after plane slams brakes
DALLAS — That winless three-game trip to Canada for the Dallas Stars got even more miserable on the way home, when their charter plane had to slam on the brakes just before takeoff and they had to wait six hours for a different plane.
Coach Rick Bowness, who has been traveling as an NHL coach or player for more than 47 years, said Saturday night that he had never been afraid on a plane until Friday, when the team was leaving Calgary to return to Texas.
“We’re going full throttle down the runway, full throttle, and all of a sudden (the captain) slams on the brakes. And everything is flying all over, like you’re just not expecting them,” Bowness said before the team’s home game against Seattle. “We’re think we’re going this way. And all of a sudden ... we’re stopped.”
Djokovic to play Rublev in Serbia Open final
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic booked a place in the Serbia Open final after overcoming another slow start and Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday.
The top-ranked Serb came back from a set down for the third consecutive match after hard-fought wins over Miomir Kecmanovic and Laslo Djere to reach his third final at his hometown tournament.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion previously won the Serbia Open in 2009 and 2011.
Djokovic, who is bidding for his first title of the year, will face Andrey Rublev in Sunday’s final. The second-seeded Russian player defeated Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-2 in the other semifinal.
Djokovic opened his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, his first match since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships in February. Dubai was his first tournament of the year after he was barred from playing at the Australian Open because of his unvaccinated status, which also prevented him from playing tournaments in the United States last month.
Torrence takes No. 1 spot in Top Fuel in Baytown NHRA finale
BAYTOWN, Texas — Steve Torrence took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday at the final NHRA SpringNationals, moving past Brittany Force at Houston Raceway Park.
The track that hosted its first national event in 1988 is closing after the event to make room for Katoen Natie’s expanding port facility.
Torrence had a 3.693-second run at 323.66 mph for his first No. 1 of the season and 32nd overall. The Texan has won the last four season titles.
“I knew we could have a good pass, but I didn’t know if it would be enough to go to the top,” Torrence said. “To go No. 1, that was great for us. It’s a great confidence-booster for our guys and tomorrow is anyone’s game, but I think we’ve got a pretty good shot at it. It would be a very special thing for us to win this final race in Houston.”
Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, Camrie Caruso was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Karen Stoffer led the Pro Stock Motorcycle ladder.
Capps’ Friday run of 3.864 at 326.16 from Friday in a Dodge Charger held up, giving the defending season champion his third No. 1 qualifier of the season.
Alker takes lead in Texas in bid for second straight win
IRVING, Texas — Steven Alker moved into position for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory Saturday, shooting a 5-under 66 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead in the ClubCorp Classic.
The winner three weeks ago in the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Mississippi, Alker played the four par-5 holes in 4 under with an eagle on No. 3 and birdies on 10 and 18. The 50-year-old New Zealander had an 8-under 134 total at Las Colinas Country Club.
“It was a little bit topsy-turvy actually,” Aljer said. “I struggled in the middle a little bit today, but my short game held me in there. Made some nice putts, good par saves.”
Alker won the TimberTech Championship in November for his first senior title. He has six top-five finishes in his last eight events, finishing second in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship and season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship.
UConn adds transfer Lou Lopez Sénéchal from Fairfield
STORRS, Conn. — Lou Lopez Sénéchal , the player of the year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, is transferring from Fairfield to UConn, the Huskies announced Saturday.
The 6-foot-1 forward, who is scheduled to graduate this spring from Fairfield with a degree in marketing, will have one year of eligibility left.
Lopez Sénéchal, a native of Mexico who grew up in Grenoble, France, averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in four seasons at Fairfield, finishing with 1,598 career points and 470 boards. As a senior this past season, Lopez Sénéchal averaged 19.6 points and 4.6 rebounds, leading the Stags to the MAAC title and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001.
Messi leads PSG to record-tying 10th French league title
PARIS — Boos at halftime were replaced by raucous cheering at fulltime when Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record-tying 10th French league title after drawing with Lens 1-1 on Saturday.
Lionel Messi, in his first season with PSG, controlled a pass from Neymar before curling home from the edge of the box in the 68th minute to pacify frustrated PSG supporters.
Lens substitute Corentin Jean equalized with a sliding effort in the 88th, but the draw was still good enough for PSG to claim an eighth Ligue 1 crown since 2013.
The team had an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Marseille with four games left.
PSG tied the record of 10 league titles set by Saint-Etienne in 1981. Last year, PSG was pipped to the post by Lille.
Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga
BERLIN — Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday.
Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining.
It was Bayern’s eighth consecutive league win over Dortmund, which hasn’t won a game in Munich since 2014.
Bayern’s 10th straight German championship is a record among Europe’s top five leagues, eclipsing the nine Serie A titles in a row by Juventus from 2012-20.
Bayern’s players celebrated with the customary beer showers. French defender Benjamin Pavard was the first to douse Julian Nagelsmann with beer after the coach’s first title in charge.
The 34-year-old Nagelsmann is the second youngest coach to win the Bundesliga. Dortmund’s Matthias Sammer was a few days younger in 2002.
Jesus scores 4 and Man City leads EPL by 4 points
LONDON — Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus scored more goals in 53 minutes on Saturday than he had in the previous eight months in the English Premier League.
Becoming the first player in the league to score four goals in one game this season, Jesus led City to a 5-1 thrashing of Watford to open a four-point lead over second-placed Liverpool in the title race.
Liverpool can trim that back to one point with five matches left by beating Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.
Jesus has been something of an afterthought at City this season, scoring only three goals in the league before the arrival of next-to-last Watford for a match that ended up resembling a training exercise.
Betis beats Valencia 5-4 on penalties to win Copa del Rey
SEVILLE, Spain — Real Betis beat Valencia 5-4 on penalties to win the Copa del Rey after teenager Yunus Musah missed the only spot kick in the shootout that finished early Sunday.
The United States midfielder, who went on as a substitute, sent the ball high over Claudio Bravo’s goal to the joy of Betis’ fans.
It was Betis’ third Copa del Rey title, ending a 17-year wait for a major title for the Seville-based side.
“This is what we wanted, to win the Copa del Rey again,” said Betis’ 40-year-old captain Joaquín Sánchez, who converted in the shootout and received the trophy from Spain’s King Felipe VI. “This is thanks to the work not only of this year. We have grown little by little and are having a great season.”
The Betis fan favorite then performed some sweeps with a bull-fighting cape as part of the on-pitch celebrations for the green-clad section of 53,000 spectators who packed the stands at Seville’s Estadio La Cartuja.
Swiatek to play Sabalenka in Stuttgart Open final
STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Stuttgart Open after both came through their respective semifinals on Saturday.
Swiatek stretched her winning run to 22 matches as she overcame Liudmila Samsonova 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5 to move into her fourth final of the season.
Sabalenka, who lost last year’s final to Ash Barty, defeated the second-seeded Paula Badosa 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Swiatek and Sabalenka have one win against each other. Sabalenka won at the WTA Finals last year, while Swiatek made up for that on her way to winning the Doha title this year.
She also won at Indian Wells and Miami and will hope to claim her fourth title of the year in Sunday’s final.
Inter beats Roma 3-1 on miserable return for Mourinho
MILAN — Defending champion Inter Milan gave a signal of intent as it crushed Roma 3-1 to move on top of Serie A on a miserable return to San Siro for former coach José Mourinho on Saturday.
Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozović and Lautaro Martínez scored for Inter and Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted a late consolation.
Inter moved a point above AC Milan, which faces a tricky trip to Lazio on Sunday.
It was the third straight match in which Inter scored three, having done so at Spezia last weekend in the league and on Tuesday in the Italian Cup semifinal against Milan.
