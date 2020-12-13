USC hoopster Waters set for 1st college game 4 days after high school
LOS ANGELES — Reese Waters is going from high school to college basketball — immediately.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Long Beach graduated from high school on Wednesday and will suit up for Southern California on Sunday when the Trojans open Pac-12 play against Stanford.
Waters was announced as part of USC’s recruiting class this fall and he was ranked as the state’s fourth-best player by 247Sports.com. He averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists in leading St. Bernard High in Playa del Rey to a 22-7 record last season.
USC coach Andy Enfield said Waters enrolled in school and is eligible immediately. Waters graduated at the end of his high school’s first semester.
Chargers activate RB Jackson from injured reserve
COSTA MESA — Running back Justin Jackson has been activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers. The third-year running back missed the past four games due to a knee injury.
Jackson has rushed for 185 yards this season and is averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He had a career-high 142 scrimmage yards (89 rushing, 53 receiving) in a Nov.. 1 loss at Denver.
To make room for Jackson, the Chargers waived linebacker Asmar Bilal. They also activated linebacker B.J. Bello from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Atlanta.
UCLA holds off Marquette 69-60 to win 5th in a row
LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez Jr. tied his career high with 18 points despite four fouls and UCLA held off Marquette 69-60 on Friday night for the Bruins’ fifth straight win.
Jules Bernard added 15 points off the bench for the Bruins (5-1) in the teams’ first meeting since 1964, when Gail Goodrich scored 21 points in their nine-point victory.
D.J. Carton scored 18 points and Dawson Garcia added 12 for the foul-plagued Golden Eagles (4-2).
The Bruins ran off seven points in a row, making 5 of 6 free throws, to take a 63-56 lead.
Neither team led by double digits in the game. The second half was a back-and-forth affair, with UCLA outscoring the Eagles 33-26.
UCLA’s defense forced Marquette into 18 turnovers in the game and pressured the Eagles’ shooters. Jamal Cain tossed up an airball as the shot clock expired on one possession. UCLA’s Chris Smith and Jalen Hill came up with big blocks in the final two minutes with the Bruins clinging to a small lead.
Lakers top Clippers in exhibition opener
LOS ANGELES — Talen Horton-Tucker scored 19 points and Kyle Kuzma had 18 for the Lakers in an 87-81 win in the exhibition opener for both teams on Friday night.
Montrezl Harrell had 13 points and 12 rebounds against his former team and Dennis Schroder added 10 points for the Lakers. Paul George had 10 for the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard managed three in 14 minutes.
Both teams shot exactly 30 for 84 from the field, and none of the Clippers’ starters logged even 15 minutes.
Morrow, Nelson return for 2nd stints with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Pitcher Brandon Morrow is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers, having signed a minor league contract.Also signing Friday were pitchers Jimmy Nelson, Brock Stewart and James Pazos, and utility player Carlos Asuaje.
Morrow spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Cubs while struggling with injuries. The 36-year-old right-hander was 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA in 45 games for the Dodgers in 2017 after being promoted from Triple-A in the middle of the season. In 14 postseason relief appearances, including all seven games in the World Series, Morrow allowed runs in just three appearances.
Nelson signed with the Dodgers before last season but didn’t pitch after undergoing back surgery in July. The 31-year-old right-hander is 33-46 with a 4.22 ERA in 119 career games, all with Milwaukee.
Stewart also returns to the Dodgers after a brief stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 29-year-old right-hander is 6-3 with a 6.05 ERA in 46 major league appearances, including 11 starts.
Pazos made six appearances for Colorado last season.
Asuaje played for San Diego from 2016-18.
Army beats Navy 15-0 at Michie Stadium
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Tyhier Tyler scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, the Army defense stoned Navy with a goal-line stand in the third, and the Black Knights beat their archrival 15-0 on Saturday at fog-shrouded Michie Stadium.
It was the first meeting between the teams at West Point since 1943. The game was moved to Michie Stadium from its customary site in Philadelphia because COVID-19 regulations in Pennsylvania would not have allowed the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen to attend.
The Black Knights (8-2) posted their first shutout in the series since a 27-0 victory in 1969 and have won four of five against Navy (3-7). They had lost all three games played previously at West Point to the Midshipmen, including 13-0 in 1943 during World War II.
Navy still leads the series 61-53-7.
Arizona fires Sumlin following blowout loss to Arizona State
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona fired football coach Kevin Sumlin following a blowout loss to rival Arizona State that extended a record losing streak.
Sumlin was fired Saturday, less than 24 hours after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State that stretched the Wildcats’ losing streak to 12 games spanning two seasons.
Heeke said the school will honor the terms of Sumlin’s existing contract, including a $7.5 million buyout.
Sumlin entered this year on the hot seat after the Wildcats closed the 2019 season with seven straight losses.
Arizona lost by four to Southern California to open this season, but suffered lopsided setbacks to Washington and UCLA.
The Wildcats blew an early 13-point lead to Colorado last week and were run over by the Sun Devils after allowing two touchdowns in the first 56 seconds.
Arizona State scored the most points in Territorial Cup series history to send Arizona to its fifth straight loss this season, with another possible game next week.
Arizona went 9-20 — 6-17 in the Pac-12 — with no bowl appearances under Sumlin and lost all three games to Arizona State. The lopsided Territorial Cup defeat comes two years after the Wildcats blew a 19-point fourth-quarter lead in a 41-40 loss.
Cal at Washington State canceled because of COVID-19
PULLMAN, Wash. — California’s game at Washington State was canceled less than two hours before kickoff on Saturday because of a case of COVID-19 on the Cal team, the Pac-12 said. It’s the third Washington State game that has been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cal was not able to field enough scholarship players to meet the minimum threshold in order to play the game, the Pac-12 said. The Golden Bears had one player test positive and then additional players were sidelined because of contact tracing.
The case was confirmed via a PCR test on Saturday, the league said. The game was declared a no contest.
Cal (1-3) and Washington State (1-2) are struggling to qualify for postseason play. Neither team has an opponent set for next weekend.
Utah State players opt out of Colorado State game in protest
LOGAN, Utah — Utah State has canceled its football game against Colorado State amid concerns voiced about religious discrimination during the search for a new football coach.
Aggies players issued a statement to Stadium on Friday, saying they were opting out of Saturday’s game because of alleged comments made by University President Noelle Cockett about the religious and cultural background of interim coach Frank Maile.
Cockett’s comments were reportedly made during a video call Tuesday with athletic director John Hartwell and the Utah State University Leadership Council to discuss Maile’s candidacy for the permanent head coaching job.
Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson resigned to take over Utah State, a source told The Associated Press on Thursday.
“We want our message to be clear that this has nothing to do with the hiring of Coach Blake Anderson, the recently-named head coach of the program,” the players said in their statement. “We are sure he is an excellent coach; we look forward to meeting him and his staff. We are highlighting the ongoing problems of inequality and want to create a better future for the community of Logan and Utah State University.”
Maile is in his second go-round as an assistant coach at Utah State, with a stint at Vanderbilt from 2014-15 in between. He has been assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator for the past five seasons and was named interim head coach when Gary Andersen was fired after an 0-3 start this season.
No 2 Louisville-NC women’s game postponed
The Atlantic Coast Conference says Sunday’s women’s basketball game between No. 2 Louisville and North Carolina has been postponed.
The league announced Friday night that the postponement was due to positive COVID-19 tests, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals program. The team is adhering to protocols outlined by the league.
There is no immediate update on when the game will be rescheduled.
Louisville is coming off a win at Duke on Wednesday night and was set to host the Tar Heels.
Miami/Georgia Tech football game canceled
A makeup football game between No. 9 Miami and Georgia Tech has been canceled after the Yellow Jackets said they wouldn’t be able to meet the Atlantic Coast Conference’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury made the announcement less than 24 hours after the Yellow Jackets played what turned out to be their regular-season finale, losing to Pittsburgh 34-20.
He said the school informed Miami and the ACC that it wouldn’t be able to play the Dec. 19 game at Hard Rock Stadium after receiving a report from its chief medical officer, Dr. Angelo Galante.
San Jose St. beats Nevada, advances to MWC Championship game
LAS VEGAS — Tyler Nevens had 12 carries for a career-high 184 yards, including an explosive 69-yard touchdown burst, and San Jose State overcame its biggest halftime deficit of the season to beat Nevada 30-20 on Friday night and clinch the program’s first berth in the Mountain West Conference Championship game.
San Jose State (6-0, 6-0), which trailed 20-7 at halftime, is off to its best start since the Spartans went 13-0 in 1939 and plays Boise State in the title game on Dec. 18.
Pittsburgh to skip bowl season
Pittsburgh is skipping bowl season, becoming the second Atlantic Coast Conference school in as many days to pull out of the postseason so players can spend the holidays with their families.
The Panthers finished off their regular season 6-5 following a 34-20 win over Georgia Tech on Thursday night and were in position to claim one of the ACC bowl spots. The team voted to end its season instead, a decision athletic director Heather Lyke and head coach Pat Narduzzi said they fully supported.
Boston College announced on Thursday it would not play in a bowl. The Panthers joined the Golden Eagles on Friday, citing the extraordinary efforts by the players over the last six months to play amid a pandemic.
AP source: Catcher James McCann, Mets near $40M, 4-yr deal
NEW YORK — Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets were close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract Saturday as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen.
A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Other news outlets reported the terms earlier in the day.
McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 when he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. He batted .289 with seven homers and 15 RBIs for Chicago this year in 31 games while splitting time with Yasmani Grandal during the pandemic-shortened season.
Last week, the Mets signed free agent reliever Trevor May to a $15.5 million, two-year deal. That was the first major move by the team since Cohen bought the club for $2.42 billion last month.
Joshua retains heavyweight belts with 9th-round KO of Pulev
LONDON — Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, potentially setting up an all-British fight against Tyson Fury to be undisputed champion of boxing’s marquee division.
Joshua had already knocked down the plucky but one-dimensional Pulev three times — twice in the third round — when he unleashed a right hook that sent the 39-year-old Bulgarian to the canvas once again.
This time, Pulev couldn’t get up and Joshua raised his right fist in the air.
After months of boxing fights in empty British venues, up to 1,000 spectators — a limited number that included boxing royalty in Floyd Mayweather — were inside Wembley Arena to see Joshua make a successful first defense of the WBA, IBF, WBO titles since regaining them in a rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr.
Matt Kuchar, Harris English open 5-shot lead in QBE Shootout
NAPLES, Fla. — Matt Kuchar and Harris English took a five-stroke lead Saturday in the QBE Shootout, opening and closing with long birdie runs for an 11-under 61 in modified alternate-shot play.
“I feel like our games really fit this format well,” English said. “He does a lot of stuff that I’m not great at and maybe I do some stuff that he’s not great at. It’s just fun. It’s very relaxing out there.”
Kuchar and English birdied the first five holes on Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course, then ran off six in a row on Nos. 12-17. They had a 25-under 125 total after opening the 12-team event Friday with a 58 in the scramble format. The final round will be better ball.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard opts out
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has opted out of the rest of the season and will prepare for the NFL draft.
Coach Mike Gundy made the announcement Saturday on the team’s pregame radio show before the Cowboys were scheduled to play Baylor in their regular-season finale.
Hubbard, a redshirt junior, finishes his college career having rushed for 3,459 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Hubbard has missed the past two games with a right ankle injury. He was introduced with the seniors before Oklahoma State’s home finale against Texas Tech. He walked onto the field during a pregame ceremony that day wearing his jersey without pads and a medical boot on the injured leg.
Herman returning in 2021 for 5th season with Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has ended widespread speculation about coach Tom Herman’s future, announcing Saturday he will return in 2021 for his fifth season with the No. 23 Longhorns.
While Herman has never had a losing season with the Longhorns, they have made only one appearance in the Big 12 title game during his tenure and now have gone 11 seasons since their last conference championship in 2009.
Herman has three seasons remaining on a guaranteed contract that is due to pay him more than $6 million per year. The 45-year-old coach is 31-18 at Texas, including a 1-4 record against arch-rival Oklahoma, and is 53-22 overall including his two seasons as head coach at Houston.
Marta Bassino wins World Cup giant slalom; Shiffrin 4th
COURCHEVEL, France — Marta Bassino won her second straight World Cup giant slalom of the season on Saturday, and Mikaela Shiffrin placed fourth in her return to the event after an 11-month gap.
Bassino produced the fastest second-run time after trailing world champion Petra Vlhova the first time down in the morning.
The Italian racer finished 0.46 ahead of hard-charging Sara Hector, and 0.59 clear of Vlhova whose three-race winning streak was ended.
Shiffrin had been third-fastest in the morning and was again quick in the top sections before losing time in the lower part of a course slowed by steady falling snow. She finished 1.70 behind Bassino.
The American star skied straight out of the finish area without looking back at the big screen broadcasting her run. There were no fans at the race in the upscale French Alps resort.
Reed in 3-way tie for lead in Dubai after 3 rounds
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Patrick Reed rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the last hole to move into a three-way tie for the third-round lead at the World Tour Championship on Saturday, keeping him on track to become the first American to finish a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player.
Reed, who shot 1-under 71, was tied with Englishmen Laurie Canter (68) and Matt Fitzpatrick (69) at 11 under par overall in the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings and will be assured of winning what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title with a victory.
Verstappen takes stunning pole position for Abu Dhabi GP
YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a stunning last lap and beat both Mercedes cars to take pole position on Saturday for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
He was .025 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .086 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton for his first pole of the season and third of his career.
Bottas led Verstappen and Hamilton after their first attempts in Q3, the final section of qualifying, and Hamilton then appeared on course for a record-extending 99th career pole as he led the split times on their second and final attempts.
Chelsea beaten by Everton; Manchester derby stalemate
MANCHESTER, England — The People’s Club welcomed back its fans and Chelsea felt the full force.
With 2,000 supporters allowed back into Goodison Park after nine months, Everton won 1-0 on Saturday to end Chelsea’s 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions.
It means third-place Chelsea can be overtaken — if Leicester beats Brighton on Sunday — and front-runners Tottenham and Liverpool can pull further away at the top of the Premier League.
“I don’t think we were at our best,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “We have been on a really good run and we knew what was coming with Everton physically and we didn’t handle that well. We didn’t show enough to break them down.”
It was an uncharacteristic mistake by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy —- bringing down Dominic Calvert-Lewin — that allowed Gylfi Sigurdsson to score a penalty in the 22nd minute and spark home celebrations as Everton rose to seventh.
“The impact was really strong — we were really pleased,” Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said. “It is really important to have the support. It’s a totally different environment, completely.”
And totally different about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in Manchester, which remains in a higher level of coronavirus restrictions so no supporters were allowed into the city’s derby match for the first time.
There was no atmosphere, no intensity and no goals as Manchester United and Manchester City drew 0-0 in the 183rd derby.
The rivals are both unusually low in the Premier League, too. United is eighth and City, which has won the league three times since its neighbor last lifted the trophy in 2013, is a point and place behind.
Madrid inflicts Atlético’s 1st loss in league this season
BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid beat city rival Atlético Madrid 2-0 to tighten the Spanish league title race on Saturday, dealing the leader its first loss in the competition in 10 months.
Casemiro opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s team in the 15th minute. A long strike by Dani Carvajal, that ricocheted off the post and the back of goalkeeper Jan Oblak before going in, sealed the victory midway through the second half.
Atlético entered the match at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium with the chance to damage Madrid’s title defense. Instead, Madrid was able to move to within three points of Atlético, climbing into third place with one of its most complete performances this campaign.
Atlético still has a game in hand, but the loss also gives second-place Real Sociedad the opportunity to move ahead when it hosts Eibar on Sunday.
Atlético had not lost in 26 straight league matches, dating back to Feb. 1 when it fell 1-0 at Madrid.
Last-place Crotone beats Spezia 4-1 for 1st win of season
MILAN — Last-place Crotone recorded its first win of the season with an emphatic 4-1 victory against Spezia in Serie A on Saturday.
Both sides were promoted last season. Spezia went into the game with 10 points but Crotone had just two from 10 matches and was the only team in the Italian league yet to win a game.
Crotone hadn’t even scored in its last four matches but Junior Messias broke its goal drought in the seventh minute following a rapid counterattack.
A mistake by Crotone midfielder Niccoló Zanellato led to Diego Farias scoring the equalizer 11 minutes later for the visitors.
However, Crotone started the second half aggressively and Arkadiusz Reca and Eduardo Henrique netted shortly after the interval.
Messias doubled his tally in stoppage time.
Crotone remained bottom, four points from safety. It is a point below Genoa and Torino.
Marseille beats Monaco 2-1 to move 1 point behind leader PSG
PARIS — Marseille moved on from a disappointing European campaign to continue its strong domestic form by beating Monaco 2-1 on Saturday.
Marseille moved up to second in the French league, one point behind defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.
Marseille has no European soccer to focus on after losing 3-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday and finishing last in its Champions League group, failing to qualify for the Europa League.
Winger Florian Thauvin and striker Dario Benedetto grabbed the goals at Stade de Velodrome to put some pressure on PSG ahead of its home game against 10-game unbeaten Lyon on Sunday.
Thauvin headed home from Benedetto’s left wing cross in the fifth minute, and Benedetto turned in Thauvin’s cross from the right eight minutes later.
The only sour note for Marseille was when key midfielder Morgan Sanson limped off with a left-ankle problem midway through the first half.
Striker Wissam Ben Yedder pulled a late goal back for Monaco from the penalty spot.
Marseille has played one game less than PSG, which is through to the knockout stage of the Champions League.
Reyna scores but Stuttgart routs Dortmund 5-1 in Bundesliga
BERLIN — Stuttgart routed Borussia Dortmund 5-1 to extend the home side’s winless run in the Bundesliga to three games on Saturday.
American Gio Reyna scored a brilliant equalizer in the 39th minute for Dortmund, but it was the only highlight in a game to forget for Lucien Favre’s team.
It was Stuttgart’s first win over Dortmund in 14 years.
Silas Wamangituka put the visitors ahead with a penalty in the 27th, before the 18-year-old Reyna equalized when he took Raphaël Guerreiro’s ball over the top brilliantly with his first touch, then flicked it past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel with his next.
Stuttgart had twice as many shots on goal in the first half, however, and the promoted side made them count in the second. Wamangituka grabbed his second goal in the 53rd, Philipp Förster was allowed score in the 60th, then Wamangituka set up Tanguy Coulibaly in the 63rd.
Jadon Sancho missed a good chance for Dortmund before Reyna had a goal ruled out through VAR as substitute Youssoufa Moukoko was offside in the buildup.
Nicolas Gonzalez completed the rout in injury time.
Leipzig moved top with a 2-0 win at home over Werder Bremen, Borussia Mönchengladbach drew with Hertha Berlin 1-1, Freiburg defeated Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 and Cologne won at Mainz 1-0.
