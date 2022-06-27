Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala’s double bogey
CROMWELL, Conn. — Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead.
A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two strokes. The Olympic champion had a 19-under 261 total.
Theegala shot a 67, and Poston had a 64.
Schauffele won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour and the second this season after teaming with Patrick Cantlay to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.
Theegala was lurking near the top of the leaderboard all day and grabbed a share of the lead on 15, driving the green on the par-4 hole and making a 4-foot birdie putt. He overtook Schauffele with an 11-footer for birdie on 17, pumping his fist.
But the former Pepperdine star hit his tee shot on 18 left and into the front lip of a fairway bunker. He needed two tries to get out the bunker.
His 12-foot bogey putt lipped out, and he fell to his knees in agony.
Phils’ Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return
SAN DIEGO — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven’t yet announced a timeline for his return.
Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper’s roster spot.
Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night.
Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond that there is no timetable for his return, manager Rob Thomson said before the Phillies and Padres played the finale of a four-game series.
The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention.
Harper was not available Sunday but said after Saturday night’s game that it’s “just a bummer. I am really bummed out.”
Peacock to stream Royals-Tigers game without announcers
NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood realizes that game telecasts without announcers have been attempted a couple times, mostly without success. He is hoping the July 3 game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers on Peacock will reverse that trend.
Peacock will not have any announcers in the booth for its streaming coverage of the AL Central matchup from Detroit’s Comerica Park. Instead, reporters will take fans around the ballpark and view the game from different vantage points.
“The whole idea of this is treating a game completely different. We’re going to take you out to the ballpark,” said Flood, who is also the network’s president of production. “We just want to be the ultimate fan’s experience and spend it like anyone else. It’s an American holiday celebration weekend. We’re going to lean in and treat baseball like fans do.”
MLB Sunday Leadoff host and in-game reporter Ahmed Fareed — who grew up in Michigan — will be joined by Bally Sports Detroit analyst Craig Monroe and NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton.
Besides featuring fans in the stands, the broadcast could also include a conversation with a scout about what they are looking for during games. There will also be a focus on youth baseball and softball, including a Little League player announcing the lineups.
“One of our goals for the Peacock game has been to celebrate the game and the players and everything that makes the sport special. So for this game that kind of gives us an opportunity to celebrate everything that makes baseball special off the field,” Fareed said.
Harrington holds on to edge Stricker, win US Senior Open
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Padraig Harrington holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the 15th right when the last of his five-shot lead was about to vanish, and he closed with three tough pars for a 1-over 72 to hold off Steve Stricker and win the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday.
Harrington never lost the lead at Saucon Valley on a day when he made it hard on himself.
Stricker, who started the final round eight shots behind, began making his run with consecutive birdies to finish the front nine, and he closed with two straight birdies for a 65.
That left him one shot behind, and the Irishman needed only pars to win for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions. It wasn’t easy.
Harrington had to two-putt from above the ridge on the 16th, and he trickled it down to a foot. He was well below the ridge from about 50 feet away on the par-3 17th and, after running that by 6 feet, calmly rolled in the par putt.
On the closing hole, he was pin-high but some 35 feet away with a spine running through the line of his putt. He cozied that to 3 feet and rapped it in for the win.
Harrington finished at 10-under 274.
He is the third straight player to win the U.S. Senior Open in his debut, following Jim Furyk last year and Stricker in 2019.
Mark Hensby had a 69 to finish alone in third.
Umpire Muchlinski leaves Astros-Yanks after foul tip to mask
NEW YORK — Plate umpire Mike Muchlinski left a game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees on Sunday two innings after taking a foul ball off his mask.
Houston’s Michael Brantley tipped Nestor Cortes’ 92 mph fastball straight back into Muchlinski on the second pitch of the game on a hot, sunny day in the Bronx. Muchlinski staggered and was grabbed by catcher Jose Trevino, who helped the umpire steady himself.
Muchlinski held onto Trevino while he consulted with a trainer and the rest of the umpiring crew but remained in the game.
Muchlinski met again with a trainer after the top of the third inning. He was escorted off the field, and the game was delayed while crew chief and second base umpire Todd Tichenor suited up to take over behind the plate.
The 45-year-old Muchlinski has been working in the majors since 2006.
Mike Salinas wins at Norwalk to take NHRA Top Fuel lead
NORWALK, Ohio — Mike Salinas won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on Sunday to take the Top Fuel points lead from Brittany Force.
Salinas won for the fourth time this season and seventh overall, beating Josh Hart in the final with a 3.706-second run at a track-record 333.58 mph.
“It’s amazing,” Salinas said. “(Crew chief) Rob Flynn brought a calmness to this team, and everyone has a voice. I think that is unprecedented and that’s been pretty awesome. We’ve earned the right to be out here and race against these guys, and we belong here. It’s a good thing because we’ve got a great team and I’m learning how to drive.”
Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the 10th of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
Hight also took the points lead and won for the fourth time this season, topping Bob Tasca III with a 3.944 at 327.51 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Enders won for the fourth time in five races and fifth overall this season. She had 6.627 at 207.88 in a Camaro to beat Aaron Stanfield.
Sampey raced to her first victory of the year and 46th overall, edging Joey Gladstone with a 6.861 at 197.13 on a Suzuki.
Wayne Taylor Racing takes points lead with Watkins Glen win
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Filipe Albuquerque gave Wayne Taylor Racing its third consecutive IMSA sports car victory by holding off rival Acura team Meyer Shank Racing in the six-hour endurance race Sunday at Watkins Glen International.
The race was red-flagged for an hour because of a lightning strike near the track and IMSA returned under a yellow flag with 35 minutes remaining. The green waved with 20 minutes to go and Albuquerque used an aggressive restart to snatch the lead from Tom Blomqvist of Shank.
The two were in a spirited battle until the final five minutes, when Sebastien Bourdais in a Cadillac for Chip Ganassi Racing made a run on Blomqvist. The two were battling for second on the final lap but Bourdais had to bail out on an attempted pass because of lapped traffic clogging the track ahead.
That race for position gave Albuquerque breathing room. Albuquerque had been trying to save fuel in the No. 10 Acura to get to the checkered flag, so the challenge Bourdais put on Blomqvist helped.
The Wayne Taylor team is in a tight championship battle with Shank in the DPi class and consecutive wins at Laguna Seca, Mid-Ohio and now Watkins Glen has given Albuquerque and co-driver Ricky Taylor a 17-point lead in the standings.
Bourdais and Renger van der Zande completed the podium in their Cadillac, and were followed by the sister Ganassi car driven by Alex Lynn and Earl Bamber.
